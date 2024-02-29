icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin delivers key address to Russian lawmakers: LIVE UPDATES
29 Feb, 2024 11:08
HomeIndia

India’s Reliance inks deal with Disney to create media giant

The conglomerate led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani will be the majority shareholder in the merged entity, worth $8.5bn
India’s Reliance inks deal with Disney to create media giant
India's richest man and oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (R) along with his wife Nita Ambani (L) pose as they arrive for the company's 42nd AGM in Mumbai on August 12, 2019. ©  Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP

Indian mega-conglomerate Reliance has struck a deal with the Walt Disney Company to merge their TV and video streaming businesses into a new entity valued at $8.5 billion. With over 750 million viewers across 120 channels and two streaming platforms, the venture combining Reliance’s Viacom18 and Disney’s Star India will become the largest media network in the world’s most populous nation.

The deal, announced on Wednesday after months of talks, still requires regulatory approval but will be completed by early next year at the latest, the companies stated. The joint venture will be controlled by Reliance, while ownership will be divided between Reliance Industries (16.34%), Viacom18 (46.82%), and Disney (36.84%).

Disney’s woke virus threatens US movie industry READ MORE: Disney’s woke virus threatens US movie industry

Viacom18 was created in 2007 as a partnership between Reliance and American multinational company Paramount. It currently runs about 40 channels, including the JioCinema streaming service, and is seen as the biggest competitor to Disney’s streaming ambitions in India.


Disney inherited the Star business when it purchased entities from Rupert Murdoch’s Fox in 2019. Its valuation, however, has since plunged to about one-third of what it was worth when Disney took over, according to Reuters.

Reliance, headed by Asia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, has also pledged to inject $1.4 billion to help the firm grow. Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani, the director of Reliance Industries, will serve as the chairperson of the new entity.

The two companies said the merger would offer more domestic and global entertainment content, as well as live sports streaming services. After the announcement, Disney CEO Bob Iger vowed to create one of the country’s “leading media companies,” while Ambani described it as “a new era in the Indian entertainment industry.” 

READ MORE: Moscow streaming: How Western sanctions helped Russia regain cultural sovereignty

The move comes against the backdrop of flagging support for Disney’s Hotstar streaming platform in India. Launched in 2015, the service reported a loss of 2.8 million paid subscribers for the fourth quarter last year. In a big jolt to Disney, Reliance picked up rights for the highly lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament in 2022, sparking a mass exodus from the Disney-owned platform.

Where India Meets Russia – We are now on WhatsApp! ‎Follow and share RT India in English and in Hindi 

Top stories

RT Features

The Last Stand: Israel is very close to breaking a key accord that defined the Middle East
The Last Stand: Israel is very close to breaking a key accord that defined the Middle East FEATURE
From forests to fear: How national security is killing ecology in border regions
From forests to fear: How national security is killing ecology in border regions FEATURE
Türkiye first: How Erdogan’s policies evolved from EU-aligned reforms to conservative Islamism
Türkiye first: How Erdogan’s policies evolved from EU-aligned reforms to conservative Islamism FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Last Stand: Israel is very close to breaking a key accord that defined the Middle East
The Last Stand: Israel is very close to breaking a key accord that defined the Middle East FEATURE
From forests to fear: How national security is killing ecology in border regions
From forests to fear: How national security is killing ecology in border regions FEATURE
Türkiye first: How Erdogan’s policies evolved from EU-aligned reforms to conservative Islamism
Türkiye first: How Erdogan’s policies evolved from EU-aligned reforms to conservative Islamism FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of divorce
0:00
27:58
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Magical thinking 
0:00
26:56
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies