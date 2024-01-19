Indian warship responds to attack on merchant ship off coast of Yemen

The Indian Navy has assisted a vessel in the Gulf of Aden after it was hit by a drone

The Indian Navy’s warship has swiftly responded to a distress call from a merchant vessel that came under drone attack in the Gulf of Aden off of Yemen’s coast. The Navy in a statement on Thursday said that its guided missile destroyer INS Visakhapatnam was deployed to assist the Marshall Island-flagged vessel Genco Picardy, which was hit by a drone at midnight on Wednesday.

All members of the crew, including nine Indians, survived the attack. The fire that broke out on the ship was also brought under control. The Indian Navy’s explosives experts boarded the vessel to inspect the damaged area and rendered it “safe” for transiting to the next port of call.

In a similar incident earlier this month, the Indian Navy diverted a destroyer on “anti-piracy” patrol upon receiving a distress call from a Liberia-flagged bulk carrier that had been boarded by six armed men off of Somalia’s coast. The Indian destroyer eventually caught up with the hijacked ship and rescued the crew.

Weeks earlier, the Indian Navy evacuated an injured crew member from another hijacked vessel, the Maltese-flagged MV Ruen, which had been hijacked in the Arabian Sea by Somali pirates.

The Indian Navy has bolstered its presence in the Arabian Sea amid increased pirate activity and attacks on passing merchant ships by Yemeni Houthi rebels acting in “solidarity” with Gaza. At least five Indian guided missile destroyers, including the INS Visakhapatnam, are patrolling the region to boost security. The Indian destroyers are believed to be equipped with BrahMos missiles, jointly developed by Russia and India.

Last month, merchant vessel MC Chem Pluto was attacked off the Indian coast, prompting Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh to promise “strict action.” Notably, the Houthi attacks target a route that accounts for about 15% of the world’s shipping traffic and acts as a vital corridor between Europe and Asia. Nearly 80% of India’s merchandise trade with Europe passes through the Arabian Sea region.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the US, which has formed a ‘naval task force’ with its allies to secure the region, carried out a fourth wave of attacks against alleged militant targets across Yemen, just hours after Washington designated the Houthi rebel group a terrorist organization.

