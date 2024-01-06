icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Jan, 2024 13:04
India rescues 15 of its nationals on ship hijacked in Arabian Sea

Indian Navy responded to distress call from MV Lila Norfolk, a Liberia-flagged bulk carrier boarded by six armed men on Thursday
This handout photograph taken on January 5, 2024 and released by the Indian Navy on January 6, 2024, shows an Indian Navy helicopter (L) approaching the MV Lila Norfolk, a Liberian-flagged bulk carrier, during an operation in response to a hijacking distress call by the vessel in the Arabian Sea. ©  INDIAN NAVY / AFP

An Indian warship on Friday intercepted a merchant ship, which had been hijacked on Thursday in the Arabian Sea off the Somalian coast, and rescued all members of a crew that included 15 Indians, the Navy said.

The MV Lila Norfolk, a Liberia-flagged bulk carrier that was boarded by six armed men, was kept under continuous surveillance using maritime patrol aircraft (MPA), MQ9B predator drones, and helicopters, the military said.

The INS Chennai, a Kolkata class stealth-guided missile destroyer that was on “anti-piracy” patrol in the region, was diverted towards the hijacked ship after the Navy received a distress call on Thursday.

After the Indian destroyer caught up with the ship, marine commandos (MARCOs) boarded the vessel and commenced “sanitization,” the military said in a statement. The hijackers, however, were not found during the operation.

The attempt at hijacking by the would-be pirates was “probably abandoned” due to the “forceful warning” of the interception, the Navy observed in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The INS Chennai is in the vicinity of the merchant vessel “and rendering support to restore the power generation and propulsion, and commence her voyage to next port of call”, the Navy added.

New Delhi has increased its naval presence in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden amid attacks on passing vessels by Yemen-based Houthi rebels acting “in solidarity with Gaza”. The South Asian nation has deployed five guided missile destroyers and continues to “monitor the maritime security situation,” the Navy said.

The development comes weeks after another vessel, the Maltese-flagged MV Ruen, was hijacked in the area en route from Gwangyang, South Korea. The Indian Navy responded to a distress call and assisted in the evacuation of an injured crew member from the hijacked vessel.

In a separate incident last month, MV Chem Pluto, a Japanese-owned and Liberian-flagged vessel with 20 Indians on board, came under attack from suspected drones 400 kilometers west of the Indian coast. In the aftermath of the attack, which the US blamed on drones “fired from Iran,” New Delhi promised “strict action against the attacks.”

