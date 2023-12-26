New Delhi reacts to drone attack on oil tanker off Indian coast

The country’s navy has deployed three guided-missile destroyers in the Arabian Sea after a merchant vessel was hit near Gujarat

New Delhi will take “strict action” against those responsible for an attack on a merchant vessel off the Indian coast on Friday, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has vowed. The Indian Navy has intensified patrols amid turbulence in the Red Sea region, he said on Tuesday.

The minister’s statement comes after the Indian Navy announced it has deployed three guided-missile destroyers to the Arabian Sea “to maintain a deterrent presence,” after a spate of attacks in the region involving Houthi rebels. The navy is also monitoring coastal waters using long-range P8I maritime reconnaissance aircraft.

The deployment of the warships – INS Mormugao, INS Kochi, and INS Kolkata – was reported in the Indian media last week. However, the navy confirmed the development on Monday when revealing the details of an investigation initiated after the attack on MV Chem Pluto.

“Whosoever masterminded the attack, we will find them from the bottom of the sea and strict action will be taken against them,” Singh said at the launching ceremony of INS Imphal, the third ship of India’s Visakhapatnam-class stealth guided missile destroyer, in Mumbai.

“In the Indian Ocean Region, India is one of the net security providers. We will ensure that sea trade in this area reaches the heights of the skies from the oceans,” he stated. “For this, we will collaborate with our allies to make maritime commerce safe and secure.”

MV Chem Pluto, a Japanese-owned and Liberia-flagged vessel, came under attack from suspected drones 400km west of the Indian coast on Saturday. The vessel had 20 Indians and one Vietnamese national on board, and finally reached Mumbai under the protection of Indian Coast Guard ship Vikram on Monday, the navy said.

A subsequent inspection by a navy explosive ordnance disposal team determined that the vessel had been attacked by a drone. “Further forensic and technical analysis will be required to establish the vector of attack, including type and amount of explosive used,” the navy said.

A joint investigation has been initiated with other agencies, the statement added. MV Chem Pluto has been cleared for further operations by its operating company in Mumbai, the navy added, noting that it is scheduled to undergo mandatory checks before it can transfer cargo and be docked for repairs. Meanwhile, the Pentagon claimed on Sunday that the Japanese-owned chemical tanker had been targeted by a drone “fired from Iran.”

The statement was the first time the US had directly accused Tehran of targeting ships since Israel launched its offensive in Gaza following the attack by Hamas militants on October 7. The Iranian Foreign Ministry dismissed the US allegations as “completely rejected and worthless.”

The vital Red Sea shipping lane has come under attack from Syrian Houthi rebels, allegedly backed by Iran, to “show solidarity” with Palestinians in Gaza. In response, the US has set up a naval task force with the UK, France, and other allies to protect merchant ships passing through the region.

Shipping giants including MSC, Maersk, CMA CGM, and Hapag-Lloyd, which account for more than 60% of global maritime trade annually, suspended their operations in the region following the attacks. However, Maersk announced on Sunday that it is preparing to resume operations in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, citing the deployment of the US-led military operation designed to ensure the safety of commerce in the area.

