icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US, UK strikes on Houthis in Yemen: Live updates
12 Jan, 2024 12:37
HomeIndia

BRICS bank lends $500 million to Indian state

The loan is aimed at funding rural road projects in Gujarat
BRICS bank lends $500 million to Indian state
Vehicles are seen driving along streets in Ahmedabad, the state of Gujarat, on December 8, 2020. © AFP / Sam PANTHAKY / AFP

The BRICS New Development Bank (NDB) has announced the approval of a $500 million loan to fund rural road projects in the Indian state of Gujarat.

The funds will be used under the Mukhyamantri Gram Sadak Yojana initiative, according to the bank, which was launched in 2010-2011 to improve connectivity in rural areas of the country.

The NDB says it will assist the Indian state’s road construction department with various materials such as geosynthetics, geotextiles, geogrids, and lime stabilization, covering a total of 1,200km of roadway. All-weather roads will also be constructed with a focus on environmental protection, it said.

The NDB was established in 2014 by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, with the aim of providing funding for infrastructure and sustainable development projects. The bank formally opened for business in 2015, and was later joined by Bangladesh, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Uruguay. Saudi Arabia is also in talks to become a member.

In May 2022, the NDB launched its Indian Regional Office in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City to address infrastructure and sustainable development needs in India and Bangladesh, contributing to economic growth and sustainable development in South Asia.

Top stories

RT Features

AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think
AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think FEATURE
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas FEATURE
‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones
‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think
AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think FEATURE
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas FEATURE
‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones
‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Annihilating Gaza
0:00
28:22
The cost of clean water
0:00
25:47
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies