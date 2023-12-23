Global South challenges Western dominance in fashion

The BRICS+ Fashion Summit in Moscow was the group’s first ever event dedicated to the clothing industry

Indian apparel designers and traders on Friday lauded Moscow’s efforts in extending the reach of the BRICS group – comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa – to the fashion industry.

Earlier this year at the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, an invitation to join the group was extended to Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Speaking at an event in New Delhi organized by the Russian Embassy following the BRICS+ Fashion Summit held earlier this month in Moscow, experts said the summit, which brought together over 60 nations to showcase the diversity of art and design, was a novel concept in the world of fashion, which has been dominated by Europe.

“BRICS was trying to build the very joint strength of five countries. This is the main thing that the Russians were very successful in doing, because nobody has brought fashion, art, culture, and design together in this big way,” said Sunil Sethi, the president of the Fashion Design Council of India and the head of the Indian delegation at the BRICS+ Fashion Summit.

Sameep Shastri, the vice president of the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry, also underscored the fact that the Moscow show was the first ever BRICS event dedicated to fashion.

Rajesh Masand, the president of the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India, noted the importance of bringing together designers, entrepreneurs, factory owners, and knowledge partners from various countries in one platform. “The textile fraternity would definitely see a positive outcome in that,” he said.

According to actress and fashion activist Aishwarya Sharma, “fashion is meant to cater to the masses and it has to speak for peace at the end of the day.”

The BRICS+ Fashion Summit in Moscow brought together people from over 60 countries, including over 100 designers, from the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Africa. Fashion brands from BRICS countries, as well as Iran, Cote d’Ivoire, Libya, Morocco, and Tunisia showcased their apparel at 12 shows in various locations in the Russian capital.

