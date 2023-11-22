icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia never gave up on Ukraine peace talks – Putin
22 Nov, 2023 15:48
HomeIndia

Putin and Modi might meet next year – Kremlin

The two leaders will skip their annual get-together this year, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has confirmed
Putin and Modi might meet next year – Kremlin
FILE PHOTO. ©  AFP / Sputnik / Alexandr Demyanchuk

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin will “definitely” not meet by the end of the year, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

The two leaders don’t have time to see each other, Peskov explained, and are therefore set to skip their annual talks. Moscow and New Delhi, however, are working on organizing a meeting for next year, the spokesman revealed. 

“It definitely will not happen before the end of the year. They won’t have time; it won’t be possible to synchronize the schedules. But, for next year, such a possibility is being explored,” Peskov told reporters.

The fate of this year’s Modi-Putin summit had been uncertain, with the two sides sending mixed messages on the prospects of the meeting actually taking place. In early October, Russian media reports cited Indian Ambassador to Moscow Pawan Kapoor saying “high-level” talks were being held regarding a potential summit by the end of 2023.

No ‘immediate plans’ for Putin-Modi summit – spokesperson READ MORE: No ‘immediate plans’ for Putin-Modi summit – spokesperson

The remarks, however, were promptly refuted by the Indian Foreign Ministry, which said the ambassador was apparently misquoted and there were no “immediate date or plans” on the table.

Moscow and New Delhi have held top-level annual bilateral summits since 2000, when the two countries adopted a declaration on strategic partnership. Putin and Modi also skipped their meeting  in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In December 2021, Putin visited New Delhi with a high-level delegation to discuss broader areas of economic, military, and cultural cooperation. The two leaders also met in person in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in September 2022. This year, however, Modi and Putin have spoken only by phone.

Top stories

RT Features

Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea?
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea? FEATURE
The heart of Moscow, Russian nature, and a Kalashnikov in your hands: How to experience Russia in one week
The heart of Moscow, Russian nature, and a Kalashnikov in your hands: How to experience Russia in one week FEATURE
‘Tribal’ supercop: This policewoman goes the extra mile to fight militants and drug mafia
‘Tribal’ supercop: This policewoman goes the extra mile to fight militants and drug mafia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea?
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea? FEATURE
The heart of Moscow, Russian nature, and a Kalashnikov in your hands: How to experience Russia in one week
The heart of Moscow, Russian nature, and a Kalashnikov in your hands: How to experience Russia in one week FEATURE
‘Tribal’ supercop: This policewoman goes the extra mile to fight militants and drug mafia
‘Tribal’ supercop: This policewoman goes the extra mile to fight militants and drug mafia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Exit plans 
0:00
25:3
War funding double standard - Gaza, Israel, Ukraine
0:00
26:40
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies