icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Violent Israel-Palestine escalation: Live updates
16 Oct, 2023 17:05
HomeIndia

Indian oil refiners have currency settlement problem with Russian exporters – Reuters

New Delhi has become the leading buyer of Russia's seaborne crude since the EU suspended direct imports
Indian oil refiners have currency settlement problem with Russian exporters – Reuters
© Getty Images / Chris Hepburn

India's state-controlled refineries have been hesitant to use the Chinese yuan to pay for Russian oil imports due to higher fees for currency conversions, Reuters reported on Monday citing people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The issue has reportedly led to delays in payments for at least seven shipments.

Some payments for recent cargoes delivered to at least two state refiners have reportedly been pending since late September. Indian refiners buy most of their Russian oil from third-party traders, while making some direct purchases from Russian entities.

The settlement issue has not disrupted the shipment of Russian crude to the world’s third biggest oil consumer, but refiners are now seeking alternative payment options, the news agency claims.

Refining sources told Reuters that traders have offered to strike deals in UAE dirhams, but Russian sellers have held out for yuan. They added that settlements in yuan send costs rising, as rupees first need to be converted to Hong Kong dollars, a process which costs 2-3% more than settling in dirhams.

READ MORE: Indian diesel flows to EU reach all-time peak amid rise in oil imports from Russia

India has become a major importer of Russian seaborne crude this year since Moscow rerouted shipments from Western nations, after they suspended energy purchases in response to the Ukraine conflict. New Delhi has not supported anti-Russia sanctions or joined the EU and G7 price cap.

In July, Reuters reported that Indian refiners began using Chinese yuan for some Russian oil payments, while continuing to use dollars and dirhams for most of their Russian oil purchases.

Top stories

RT Features

Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs
Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs FEATURE
Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US
Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US FEATURE
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs
Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs FEATURE
Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US
Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US FEATURE
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
12 years of hell in Libya
0:00
28:46
China’s Belt and Road Initiative: The only thing that can stop the multipolar world is a WORLD WAR
0:00
29:3
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies