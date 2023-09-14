Modi to host dinner for G20 Summit cops

The prime minister will meet 450 personnel from different ranks to thank them for the smooth handling of the event

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to have dinner with 450 policemen to thank them for ensuring the “smooth conduct” of the G20 Summit in New Delhi last weekend, local media have reported.

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has been asked to send the names of personnel from each district – from constables to inspectors – who were on duty during the summit, which saw the largest congregation of world leaders in India in recent history. Arora will also be present during the dinner, which is expected to be held on September 16, according to The Indian Express. Reports further stated that “police personnel who have performed their duties despite personal debacles, hardships, and family problems may be specifically included.”

Earlier this week, Arora expressed his appreciation to his fellow police personnel, saying: “The success of the event has driven home one conclusion: everything became possible due to the shared sense of pride and ownership.” He also awarded officers and personnel with special commendation discs and certificates for their work.

India kicked off its preparations for the G20 Summit last year. To ensure the event’s success, scores of police officers of all ranks underwent rigorous training for specialist roles and responsibilities. Officers chosen for the roles took part in motorcade training in Noida with Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel. A team was also taught how to fire sniper rifles at night in Madhya Pradesh.

Several officers were handpicked for their responsibilities as Delhi police chief Arora insisted on “having the right man for the right job.” District officers were trained by security agencies as it was among the first times they had been asked to perform security work.

Along with beefed-up security arrangements, the Indian government implemented a beautification drive in New Delhi at a cost of 41 billion rupees ($493 million). The three-day G20 Summit, which wrapped up on Sunday, was hailed as a major success for India, the developing world, and multilateralism.

On Sunday, Modi concluded the summit by symbolically passing the gavel to Brazil, which will assume the presidency of the grouping on December 1. Modi has asked the group’s leaders to hold a virtual meeting in November to review progress on policy suggestions and goals announced at the weekend.

Meanwhile, India’s G20 presidency continues, with fresh events scheduled this week. Mumbai will host a three-day meeting on financial inclusion, while Varanasi will be the venue for a two-day gathering of the Sustainable Finance Working Group (SFWG).