Engineering exports from India to Russia more than double

The surge in July shipments has come amid declining demand from China and the US

Indian exports of engineering goods to Russia saw a massive year-on-year increase last month, according to data released by the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC India) on Wednesday.

Shipments totaled $123.65 million in July 2023 compared $55.65 million recorded in the same period a year ago, marking a jump of over 122%, the council reported.

During the same period, Indian engineering exports to the US declined 10.4% to $1.44 billion, while sales to China declined 10% to $197.98 million.

Overall, engineering exports from the South Asian nation declined by 6.62% to $8.75 billion in July compared to $9.37 billion recorded in the same month in 2022. The drop is reportedly attributed to declining exports of iron, steel, and aluminum along with falling global demand due to recession-like conditions across major developed regions.

Year-on-year growth was recorded only in West Asia and North Africa, North East Asia, and CIS countries, while North America, ASEAN countries, EU countries, Sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, Latin America, and Oceania witnessed a drop in exports last month.

"Eight consecutive months of year-on-year decline in engineering exports since December 2022 necessarily implies a depressing scenario of global trade, especially of engineering," said EEPC India chairman Arun Kumar Garodia.

"Our analysis shows that the decline is mostly due to the metal sector and iron & steel and aluminium in particular, the two major components of engineering exports from India," he added.

According to Garodia, current conditions are providing India with a major opportunity to diversify its markets, especially to the "non-traditional markets of Africa and Latin America."

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section