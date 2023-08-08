icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Aug, 2023 13:12
HomeIndia

Identity of India’s oldest dinosaur revealed

Scientists have found a new specimen that lived in modern-day Rajasthan 167 million years ago
Identity of India’s oldest dinosaur revealed
Representative image of dinosaur bones and fossils ©  heckepics / iStock / Getty Images Plus

What is present-day India was a major center of dinosaur evolution, a new study published earlier this month in the international journal Scientific Reports, a part of the weekly journal Nature, has revealed. Indian scientists for the first time discovered the remains of a dicraeosaurid sauropod from the Middle Jurassic period. 

During the course of the study, which was conducted by scientists from the India Institute of Technology (IIT-Roorkee) and the Geological Survey of India (GSI) over more than five years, the oldest fossil remains of a dicraeosaurid sauropod were discovered near the Thar Desert town of Jaisalmer in the western Indian state of Rajasthan.

No remains of that type of dinosaur had previously been found in India, despite the country’s early Jurassic and Cretaceous deposits being known for their diverse sauropod fauna, the study said.  

The specimen was named ‘Tharosaurus Indicus’, referring to the Thar Desert and India as the country of origin. According the study, dicraeosaurids range in age from the Middle Jurassic to Early Cretaceous periods and have mostly been found in Africa and South America, although there have been a few occurrences in the US and China.  

According to the study, the stratigraphic age of Tharosaurus Indicus could be around 167 million years, making it the earliest known diplodocoid globally. The latest discovery, seen in conjunction with the other discoveries from India, suggests the new specimen is, according to the study, “a relic of a lineage that originated in India and underwent rapid dispersal across the rest of Pangaea,” referring to Earth’s most recent supercontinent. 

The fossil exploration and the excavation program that led to the discovery were initiated by the GSI in Jaisalmer in 2018, Professor Sunil Bajpai, who holds the chair in vertebrate paleontology at the department of earth sciences at IIT-Roorkee, told the Times of India newspaper.  

Researchers from Delhi University had earlier found extensive hatcheries of dinosaurs in the Dhar district in the state of Madhya Pradesh in central India. During field investigations carried out between 2017 and 2020, 92 nests and 256 fossilized eggs belonging to titanosaurs, the largest dinosaurs to have ever lived, were found, according to a study published in the journal PLOS One in January 2023. 

Dinosaur nests were also found in Jabalpur in eastern Madhya Pradesh and in Balasinor in the state of Gujarat, making the region one of the largest dinosaur hatcheries in the world.

Top stories

RT Features

A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist FEATURE
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist FEATURE
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Is Gen-Z difficult to work with?
0:00
26:48
How oligarchy and debt control us: From ancient Greece and Rome to US, IMF and World Bank – Michael Hudson
0:00
28:57
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies