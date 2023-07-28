icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukraine attacked Russian city with missile – Moscow
28 Jul, 2023 14:15
HomeIndia

India wants strict BRICS entry rules – Bloomberg

New Delhi and Brasilia have urged caution over a potentially rapid expansion of the bloc, outlet claimed
India wants strict BRICS entry rules – Bloomberg
Foreign ministers from BRICS — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -— meeting in Cape Town in June, 2023. ©  RODGER BOSCH / AFP

India is insisting on strict rules for the admission of new members into the BRICS group of nations, Bloomberg has reported. According to the outlet, Brazil is also opposed to a bid by China to rapidly expand the group.   

Formed in 2009, the BRICS group currently comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. During preparatory talks for the bloc’s next summit of leaders in Johannesburg in August, India and Brazil raised objections regarding the potential accession of Indonesia and Saudi Arabia, Bloomberg reported.

The outlet claimed that New Delhi is insisting that strict rules must be in place on how and when potential members can join. India has proposed that the BRICS nations should seek to invite emerging economies and countries with democratic aspirations such as Argentina and Nigeria, rather than Saudi Arabia, the report said, citing an official.  

Brazil has meanwhile proposed its own vision for the expansion of the bloc which involves creating “observer” and “partner country” categories, before promoting applicants as full members, and is likely to support Indonesia to begin the process, according to Bloomberg.   

In the run-up to the Johannesburg summit, countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Bangladesh, Algeria, Argentina, and Ethiopia have all officially applied for membership, while others, including Indonesia, have been invited to attend various meetings. The bloc was hoping to introduce a framework for admitting new members before the August gathering. 

More than 40 countries willing to join BRICS – official
Read more
More than 40 countries willing to join BRICS – official

Reports had earlier emerged on India’s supposed concerns over BRICS expansion ahead of the leaders’ summit. New Delhi publicly commented on its position during the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting in Cape Town last month. “This [BRICS expansion] is still a work in progress. We are approaching this with positive intent with an open mind,” India’s minister for external affairs, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, stated at the time. 

South Africa, which is the current chair of the BRICS, said last week that over 40 nations, including 22 countries that have formally expressed their desire, are keen to join the bloc. In an interview with RT this week prior to the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg, South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said that BRICS foreign ministers have “done their work” and have decided on a “clear set of guiding principles which we think will assist our leaders as they make a decision.”  

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Who’s afraid of RFK Jr?
0:00
27:34
Protecting Wildlife: Caucasus Nature Reserve
0:00
25:12
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies