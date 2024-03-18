icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin’s dream, Russian unity, conflict with NATO: Key takeaways from victory speech
18 Mar, 2024 12:07
HomeBusiness News

Iran inks $13 billion worth of new oil deals

Contracts with domestic energy firms are aimed at boosting daily production in major fields of the sanctions-hit country
Iran inks $13 billion worth of new oil deals
© Getty Images / NurPhoto / Contributor

Iran’s energy companies were granted their biggest contracts in the past decade on Sunday, as Tehran seeks to boost output at major oil fields, state media have reported.

Deals worth $13 billion, aimed at developing deposits and increasing production by as much as 350,000 barrels per day, were signed in the presence of Oil Minister Javad Owji and National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) Managing Director Mohsen Khojastehmehr.

The contracts were signed two days before the 73rd anniversary of the sector’s nationalization. Iranian oil fields had previously been operated by the British-controlled Anglo-Iranian Oil Company.

The move is expected to help Tehran leverage local resources to develop the energy sector. Last week, Iran said it had awarded $20 billion in contracts to domestic companies to ramp up production from the offshore South Pars gas field in the Person Gulf, shared with Qatar.

The output increase will be focused on six fields, including Azar, Azadegan, the country’s biggest deposit, and Masjed Soleyman, the oldest producing deposit in the Middle East. The first two are shared with Iraq along Iran’s western and southwestern borders.

Iran confirms ‘retaliatory’ oil tanker seizure READ MORE: Iran confirms ‘retaliatory’ oil tanker seizure

Tehran’s pivot to local energy firms gained momentum back in 2018, when most multinationals quit the country’s energy market after former US President Donald Trump torpedoed the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), by unilaterally ending Washington’s participation.

The Islamic Republic holds the world’s third-largest proven oil reserves, behind Venezuela and Saudi Arabia, according to the International Energy Agency (EIA), which ranked the nation as the seventh-biggest crude producer of 2022.

Iran produced 2.99 million barrels of oil daily last year, 440,000 more than in 2022, according to the EIA, which predicts a further rise of 160,000 barrels in 2024. Nikkei Asia reported earlier this year that crude oil exports from Iran surged 50% in 2023 to a five-year high of about 1.29 million barrels per day, with most supplies being shipped to China.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election FEATURE
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’ FEATURE
Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people?
Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election FEATURE
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’ FEATURE
Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people?
Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk Bullhorns: Out of ideas?
0:00
25:12
Ukraine’s demographic catastrophe
0:00
25:6
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies