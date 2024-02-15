icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Infant among victims of deadly Ukrainian strike on Belgorod – authorities
15 Feb, 2024 14:39
Ukraine brings criminal charges against Russian tycoon

Oleg Deripaska is accused of sourcing raw materials in the country for weapons manufacturing in Russia
Ukraine brings criminal charges against Russian tycoon
FILE PHOTO: Oleg Deripaska ©  Natalia KOLESNIKOVA / AFP

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has filed charges in absentia against Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska, the agency’s press service announced on its Telegram channel on Thursday.

Two other people described by the SBU as Deripaska’s “Ukrainian top managers” have been detained, namely the director of the Glukhiv Quartzite Quarry and the Russian tycoon’s supervisor at the mining company, the statement said.

According to the SBU, Ukrainian enterprises owned by the Russian aluminum magnate supplied ore and other raw materials to Russia to produce the Iskander ballistic missile system, as well as combat drones and radar systems that Moscow has used during its military operation in Ukraine.

The billionaire has been “notified in absentia of suspicion” under seven articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, “based on the collected evidence” the SBU said. It did not specify under which articles the charges were brought.

The SBU has repeatedly brought charges against Russian nationals in absentia, but so far none of the individuals have been detained, according to RIA Novosti news agency.

Oleg Deripaska is the founder of leading global aluminum producer Rusal. Since the start of the conflict in Ukraine in 2022 he has been placed under sanctions by Kiev, the US, the EU, the UK, Australia and Canada.

