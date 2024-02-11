icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Feb, 2024 07:29
HomeBusiness News

China betting on next-generation chip production despite US curbs – FT

Washington has introduced a slew of export restrictions aimed at stalling advances in China’s semiconductor industry
China betting on next-generation chip production despite US curbs – FT
© Getty Images

Chinese chipmakers expect to make next-generation smartphone processors as early as this year despite US attempts to hinder the Asian nation’s technological advancement, the Financial Times reported this week. 

According to the report, citing people familiar with the matter, China’s top chipmaker SMIC has put together new semiconductor production lines in Shanghai to mass produce chips designed by Huawei. SMIC plans to use its existing stock of US and Dutch-made equipment to produce five-nanometer chips, the sources said.

“With the new 5nm node, Huawei is well on track to upgrade its new flagship handset and data center chips,” one of the sources told FT. In September 2023, the sanctions-hit Chinese tech giant started successfully selling its Mate 60 Pro smartphone that uses high-end seven-nanometer chips.

Faced with mounting restrictions, the Chinese government has been investing heavily to develop a self-reliant semiconductor supply chain. The administration of US President Joe Biden introduced a sweeping set of export controls in 2022 aimed at slowing China’s technological advance, claiming national security concerns. Among the measures was a ban on sales to China of certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with US equipment, and a block on shipments of chips for supercomputing systems and artificial intelligence.

China has repeatedly criticized the export curbs, claiming that they run counter to globally recognized market rules. Last month, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Washington’s restrictions go beyond the concept of national security and destroy supply chains.

READ MORE: US tech restrictions on China not working – report

Beijing has also announced its own sanctions on five American defense industry companies, citing arms sales to Taiwan and the unilateral sanctions that the US has slapped on Chinese companies and individuals. Meanwhile, some industry reports have argued that Washington’s tech curbs are not working as intended while Chinese companies have continued buying US chip-making equipment using gaps in export controls.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT’s business section

Top stories

RT Features

Fintech face-off: How India’s central bank cracked the whip on e-wallet giant Paytm
Fintech face-off: How India’s central bank cracked the whip on e-wallet giant Paytm FEATURE
West ‘spares no effort’ to undermine Moscow’s dialogue with New Delhi – Russian envoy
West ‘spares no effort’ to undermine Moscow’s dialogue with New Delhi – Russian envoy ExclusiveFEATURE
Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia?
Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Fintech face-off: How India’s central bank cracked the whip on e-wallet giant Paytm
Fintech face-off: How India’s central bank cracked the whip on e-wallet giant Paytm FEATURE
West ‘spares no effort’ to undermine Moscow’s dialogue with New Delhi – Russian envoy
West ‘spares no effort’ to undermine Moscow’s dialogue with New Delhi – Russian envoy ExclusiveFEATURE
Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia?
Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Hostage to themselves? Seyed Mohammad Marandi, professor of English literature & Orientalism, University of Tehran
0:00
29:42
Cornel West: Biden is an enabler of genocide in Gaza, US empire is in decay and must be dismantled
0:00
28:8
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies