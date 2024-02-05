EU scouring for new Russian sanctions targets – media

The new restrictions will reportedly target 200 entities and individuals but will not include import bans

The 13th package of EU sanctions on Russia being prepared to coincide with the second anniversary of the beginning of Moscow’s military operation against Ukraine will not include import bans, German Press Agency (dpa) has reported.

The new restrictions, expected to be agreed on February 24, will reportedly target 200 entities and individuals but will not include any “big names.” The European Commission reportedly discussed the new package over the past weekend with the aim of finalizing the proposals.

Although the new package reportedly represents a “significant expansion” of the list of sanctioned individuals and companies whose assets in the EU would be frozen, Reuters had previously reported, citing an unnamed EU diplomat, that the pending set of measures wouldn’t include any “big names.” Furthermore, no import bans are expected to be forthcoming, according to the dpa report. The European Commission is hoping to “cause minimal debate” among member states so as to pass the package as quickly as possible, the dpa stated.

Earlier this month, the agency reported that Poland and the Baltic nations had been calling for an import ban on Russian aluminum and liquefied natural gas (LNG). However, these restrictions were strongly opposed by Hungary. According to a recent Financial Times report, other elements of the package could also be “watered down to secure support.”

It has been widely acknowledged that the scope for further sanctions on Russia has been narrowing. Last month, a senior EU diplomat told Politico that the biggest problem is that “all of the big items are already sanctioned or the other big ones are not available, like nuclear or LNG.” Meanwhile, an EU diplomat involved in the negotiations told the FT that “two years in, there are limits to what we can do.”

Meanwhile, according to the dpa, the second anniversary of the military operation could also see a landmark decision to transfer the proceeds generated by Russia’s frozen assets to Kiev. Earlier this month, EU members approved a mechanism that allows the profits from the billions in Russian reserves immobilized in the bloc to be tapped.

Moscow has repeatedly warned that any actions related to its assets by the US and its allies would amount to “theft,” stressing that seizure of the funds or any similar move would violate international law and lead to a response from Russia.

