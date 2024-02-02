icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Feb, 2024 15:48
HomeBusiness News

Russian economy outperforming developed countries – prime minister

The country’s GDP may have actually expanded by up to 4% in 2023, according to preliminary data
Russian economy outperforming developed countries – prime minister
©  Sputnik/Konstantin Mihalchevskiy

The Russian economy appears to have performed even better than previously expected in 2023 as growth is now projected to reach up to 4%, outpacing European peers and exceeding the global average, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin stated on Friday.   

Preliminary estimates show that Russian GDP growth for 2023 could come in at 3.5% or even 4%, despite the pressure from Western sanctions, Mishustin said.  

“This is higher than the average for the world, developed countries and Europe, based on World Bank data published in January,” the prime minister declared at a plenary session of the Digital Almaty 2024 forum in Kazakhstan.  

Mishustin earlier said that Russia had managed to steer its economy toward sustainable growth as every industrial sector showed positive dynamics over the past year.   

The GDP projection voiced by the prime minister is above the latest forecast by the Russian central bank, which last month stated its expectation that the economy grew by around 2.7% in 2023, driven by strong domestic demand. 

READ MORE: IMF improves Russia’s 2024 GDP growth forecast

Earlier this week, the IMF significantly raised its growth forecast for the Russian economy in 2024. It now expects growth of 2.6% this year, a sharp increase from its October forecast of a 1.1% gain.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Feeding Africa: Sanctions make it worse, imports don’t help, what’s the solution?
Feeding Africa: Sanctions make it worse, imports don’t help, what’s the solution? FEATURE
Nuclear secret: India’s space program uses plutonium pellets to power missions
Nuclear secret: India’s space program uses plutonium pellets to power missions FEATURE
‘You become a traitor and a bad Jew’: Israeli anti-war activists speak to RT about their country’s actions
‘You become a traitor and a bad Jew’: Israeli anti-war activists speak to RT about their country’s actions FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Feeding Africa: Sanctions make it worse, imports don’t help, what’s the solution?
Feeding Africa: Sanctions make it worse, imports don’t help, what’s the solution? FEATURE
Nuclear secret: India’s space program uses plutonium pellets to power missions
Nuclear secret: India’s space program uses plutonium pellets to power missions FEATURE
‘You become a traitor and a bad Jew’: Israeli anti-war activists speak to RT about their country’s actions
‘You become a traitor and a bad Jew’: Israeli anti-war activists speak to RT about their country’s actions FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Biden’s blank check
0:00
24:48
The cost of elder care
0:00
23:49
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies