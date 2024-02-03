icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US unleashes strikes across Middle East: LIVE UPDATES
3 Feb, 2024 05:31
HomeBusiness News

EU country profiting from Russian gas – Bloomberg

Gazprom supplied all of the agreed-upon volumes to Austria under a long-term contract, the outlet says
EU country profiting from Russian gas – Bloomberg
©  Getty Images/Wirestock

Austria has become a net energy exporter for the first time in twenty years as stable supplies of Russian natural gas allowed it to sell more electricity than it imported, Bloomberg reported this week.  

While most EU countries slashed imports of Russian gas over the Ukraine conflict, Austria, which covers about 80% of its domestic consumption with fuel from the sanctions-hit country, actually ramped up purchases.   

Austria’s imports of Russian gas hit pre-conflict levels last year, as it bought almost double the amount of gas its economy needed, the outlet said. Increased shipments allowed traders to sell more than 90 terawatt hours of electricity abroad.  

The numbers highlight the “uneven impact” of the energy crisis which, on one hand, forced companies and households to reduce power consumption, while on the other helped Austrian state-owned companies OMV and Verbund profit from electricity exports, Bloomberg noted.   

In 2023, the firms sold more energy to Austria’s neighbors for the first time since 2003, according to the state regulator for electricity and natural gas markets.   

READ MORE: EU living standards depend on Russia – deputy PM

Exports of electricity climbed almost 9% to 21.62 terawatt hours, whereas imports dropped 25% to 21.55 terawatt hours, the regulator revealed.  

According OMV, Russia's Gazprom supplied all of the agreed-upon volumes of gas under a long-term contract. OMV bought 5.3 terawatt hours a month in the fourth quarter of last year, data showed.  

Even though profits at both OMV and Verbund are subject to windfall taxes, OMV announced it would pay dividends that are more than 50% higher than expected, while Verbund, which is due to post its full-year earnings next month, raised its earnings forecast in November.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Feeding Africa: Sanctions make it worse, imports don’t help, what’s the solution?
Feeding Africa: Sanctions make it worse, imports don’t help, what’s the solution? FEATURE
Nuclear secret: India’s space program uses plutonium pellets to power missions
Nuclear secret: India’s space program uses plutonium pellets to power missions FEATURE
‘You become a traitor and a bad Jew’: Israeli anti-war activists speak to RT about their country’s actions
‘You become a traitor and a bad Jew’: Israeli anti-war activists speak to RT about their country’s actions FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Feeding Africa: Sanctions make it worse, imports don’t help, what’s the solution?
Feeding Africa: Sanctions make it worse, imports don’t help, what’s the solution? FEATURE
Nuclear secret: India’s space program uses plutonium pellets to power missions
Nuclear secret: India’s space program uses plutonium pellets to power missions FEATURE
‘You become a traitor and a bad Jew’: Israeli anti-war activists speak to RT about their country’s actions
‘You become a traitor and a bad Jew’: Israeli anti-war activists speak to RT about their country’s actions FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Gaza slaughter: US soft power damaged over support for Israel – Prof. Joseph Nye
0:00
28:43
Revealing Australian war crimes
0:00
25:18
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies