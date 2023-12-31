Russia’s gas production soars – data

Output rose by 6.4% in November year-on-year, official statistics show

Russian natural gas production has continued to grow in annual terms for the fourth month in a row in November, reaching nearly 60 billion cubic meters, business daily Kommersant reported this week, citing official data.

Statistics by the Energy Ministry, seen by the newspaper, reportedly show that the figure was up 6.4% compared to November 2022. Analysts attributed such growth dynamics to the low base effect of last year.

Last month’s output growth was due to increased production by the state-run energy company Gazprom, Kommersant wrote. In addition, statistics showed an increase in the output at the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project in Russia’s Far East.

In general, the total volume of the country’s gas production decreased by 3% in January-November in annual terms to almost 595 billion cubic meters.

Gazprom projected recently that Russia could become the world’s third biggest producer of liquified natural gas, after the US and Qatar.

