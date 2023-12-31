icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia explains retaliation for Ukrainian 'terror attack'
31 Dec, 2023 14:04
HomeBusiness News

Russia’s gas production soars – data

Output rose by 6.4% in November year-on-year, official statistics show
Russia’s gas production soars – data
©  Sputnik / Pavel Lvov

Russian natural gas production has continued to grow in annual terms for the fourth month in a row in November, reaching nearly 60 billion cubic meters, business daily Kommersant reported this week, citing official data.

Statistics by the Energy Ministry, seen by the newspaper, reportedly show that the figure was up 6.4% compared to November 2022. Analysts attributed such growth dynamics to the low base effect of last year.

Last month’s output growth was due to increased production by the state-run energy company Gazprom, Kommersant wrote. In addition, statistics showed an increase in the output at the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project in Russia’s Far East.

In general, the total volume of the country’s gas production decreased by 3% in January-November in annual terms to almost 595 billion cubic meters.

READ MORE: Russia about to become one of the world’s biggest LNG producers – Gazprom

Gazprom projected recently that Russia could become the world’s third biggest producer of liquified natural gas, after the US and Qatar.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Unprecedented triumphs, tears of joy and grief: How 2023 saw the birth of a new superpower
Unprecedented triumphs, tears of joy and grief: How 2023 saw the birth of a new superpower FEATURE
Suicide mission: As 2023 draws to a close, the Ukrainian army’s last ‘counteroffensive’ advance has stalled
Suicide mission: As 2023 draws to a close, the Ukrainian army’s last ‘counteroffensive’ advance has stalled FEATURE
Moscow’s anti-sanctions tsarina: What the woman leading Russia’s Central Bank says about economic war with the West
Moscow’s anti-sanctions tsarina: What the woman leading Russia’s Central Bank says about economic war with the West FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Unprecedented triumphs, tears of joy and grief: How 2023 saw the birth of a new superpower
Unprecedented triumphs, tears of joy and grief: How 2023 saw the birth of a new superpower FEATURE
Suicide mission: As 2023 draws to a close, the Ukrainian army’s last ‘counteroffensive’ advance has stalled
Suicide mission: As 2023 draws to a close, the Ukrainian army’s last ‘counteroffensive’ advance has stalled FEATURE
Moscow’s anti-sanctions tsarina: What the woman leading Russia’s Central Bank says about economic war with the West
Moscow’s anti-sanctions tsarina: What the woman leading Russia’s Central Bank says about economic war with the West FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Sick with values? Randy Thornhill, evolutionary biologist
0:00
27:47
How the US’ Cold War liberals declared war on the world (Samuel Moyn)
0:00
27:52
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies