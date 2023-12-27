The most rich got even richer – 2023 statistics

Most of the world’s billionaires have seen their fortunes grow this year, a list compiled by Bloomberg shows

The world’s richest people got even richer over the past year, Bloomberg’s top-500 billionaire list, published on Wednesday, shows. Some 77% of the billionaires who made it on the list saw their fortunes grow even larger, while others experienced certain losses.

Elon Musk remains at the top, with an estimated net worth of $235 billion. The South African-born billionaire first dislodged Amazon owner Jeff Bezos from the pedestal in mid-2021, retaining first place ever since.

This year, Musk saw his fortune grow by nearly $98 billion, according to Bloomberg. While his social media platform X, formerly Twitter, has been in turmoil, locked into back-and-forth with advertisers and battered by various scandals, Musk’s flagship asset, Tesla, has enjoyed steady growth, further solidifying his position.

Bezos himself is currently in third place with $178 billion, narrowly outmatched by Bernard Arnault, the CEO of the LVMH (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton), whose wealth grew to some $179 billion this year.

Musk’s arch-rival and Meta owner, Mark Zuckerberg, enjoyed the second-largest absolute growth in wealth this year, with his net worth surging by nearly $83 billion. The two have long engaged in an open public rivalry and even planned to stage a fighting match, but the idea was ultimately scrapped. The growth, enabled by surging shares of his social media empire after the 2022 collapse, put Zuckerberg in sixth place with $128 billion.

Among the top-15, in fact, only a single billionaire saw his fortune shrink. Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, the chairman of the Adani Group, saw his net worth decrease by a massive $36.3 billion to some $84.3 billion, with the development putting him out of the top-10 list.

The massive loss – which actually became the largest one in absolute terms this year – was prompted by a large scandal around Andani’s empire, which erupted early this year. Namely, the businessman was accused of “pulling the largest con in corporate history” and “brazen stock manipulation.” The company, however, has firmly denied all the allegations.