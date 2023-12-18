icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Dec, 2023 22:09
HomeBusiness News

American steelmaking giant sold to foreign company

Japan’s Nippon Steel has agreed to buy US Steel in a takeover valued at $14.9 billion
American steelmaking giant sold to foreign company
US Steel's factory in Granite City, Illinois. ©  Joseph Sohm/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

US Steel, a symbol of American industrialization and once the largest corporation on the planet, has agreed to a takeover by Japan’s Nippon Steel in a $14.9 billion deal that lawmakers from both of Washington’s major political parties have vowed to block.

The companies announced the deal on Monday, saying Nippon Steel will pay $55 in cash for each share of US Steel, or around $14.1 billion. The buyer also will assume around $800 million in debt. US Steel said it expects the deal to close in 2024’s second or third quarter, pending shareholder and government approvals.

The purchase price marks a 40% premium to US Steel’s stock price prior to the announcement, and it’s 57% higher than a July takeover offer from domestic rival Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., which was rejected. US Steel plans to keep its headquarters in Pittsburgh when the sale closes, but it will be a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Nippon Steel.

US ally to ban Russian steel, aluminum imports
Read more
US ally to ban Russian steel, aluminum imports

“The acquisition of US Steel by a foreign company is wrong for workers and wrong for Pennsylvania,” said Senator John Fetterman, a Pennsylvania Democrat. “I’m gonna do everything I can to block it.” He called the company’s sale to a foreign buyer “absolutely outrageous,” adding, “Steel is always about security.”

Senator J.D. Vance, a Republican from neighboring Ohio, agreed, saying he would do everything in his power to prevent the takeover from going through. “Today, a critical piece of America’s defense industrial base was auctioned off to foreigners for cash,” he said. “I warned of this outcome months ago and will oppose it in the months ahead.”

Founded by Andrew Carnegie, J.P. Morgan and Charles Schwab in 1901, US Steel then accounted for about two-thirds of US production of the metal. It had more than 340,000 employees during World War II, playing a key role in America’s defense production dominance.

READ MORE: Two Chinese companies to merge & form world’s 3rd largest steel producer

The company now ranks only No. 3 among US steelmakers, behind Nucor and Cleveland-Cliffs, and employs about 22,000 workers. It’s dwarfed by overseas rivals, including China Baowu Group, which has about nine times the production of US Steel. Even when combined with US Steel, Nippon Steel would have output of less than 90 million metric tons annually, compared with China Baowu’s 132 million metric tons.

 

Top stories

RT Features

‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024?
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024? FEATURE
Western arrogance: European royals have deprived these people of their homes, freedom, and dignity and refuse to admit it
Western arrogance: European royals have deprived these people of their homes, freedom, and dignity and refuse to admit it FEATURE
The price of ‘victory’: How Israel created one of its own worst enemies
The price of ‘victory’: How Israel created one of its own worst enemies FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024?
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024? FEATURE
Western arrogance: European royals have deprived these people of their homes, freedom, and dignity and refuse to admit it
Western arrogance: European royals have deprived these people of their homes, freedom, and dignity and refuse to admit it FEATURE
The price of ‘victory’: How Israel created one of its own worst enemies
The price of ‘victory’: How Israel created one of its own worst enemies FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk Bullhorns: Western illusions
0:00
26:29
Gaza genocide: West’s moral authority ended with support for Israel’s crimes- Dr. Mansour Almarzoqi
0:00
27:18
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies