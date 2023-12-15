Russian central bank increases interest rates to 16%

The fifth hike since summer comes amid high inflationary pressure, according to the regulator

The Bank of Russia on Friday raised the key rate by 100 basis points to 16% per annum, explaining that current inflationary pressures remain high. It’s the fifth hike in a row since summer, when the rates were at 7.5%.

According to the regulator's statement, persistent inflationary pressures have increased in recent months due to domestic demand more potently exceeding the economy’s capacity to expand the production of goods and services than the Bank of Russia’s previous estimates.

Given the monetary policy stance, annual inflation in Russia will decline to 4%-4.5% in 2024 and stay close to 4% going forward from there, the central bank projected.

It further added that GDP growth in the third quarter of 2023 and recent monthly data for the final quarter show that economic activity is increasing much faster than the Bank of Russia expected in October. “This suggests that the upward deviation of the Russian economy from a balanced growth path in the second half of the year has proved to be more substantial.” The Bank of Russia expects GDP growth in 2023 to outperform its October forecast and exceed 3%.

The regulator also noted that growth in consumer activity is propelled by rising real wages and lending. “Significantly increased profits of companies and positive business sentiment, including due to fiscal stimulus, support high investment demand,” the central bank said.

The return of inflation to target in 2024 and its further stabilization close to 4% assume that tight monetary conditions will be maintained in the economy for a long period, according to the statement.

The Bank of Russia will hold its next key rate review meeting in February.

