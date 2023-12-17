Christmas dinner costs rising for British families – survey

This year’s holiday meal will cost at least £4.14 per person, according to Good Housekeeping

A traditional Christmas dinner could cost UK households 13% more than last year, as prices continue to rise sharply, according to Good Housekeeping magazine’s annual survey, cited by The Guardian.

Shoppers will have to pay a minimum of £33.08 ($42.30) to feed eight people, the survey shows.

This year’s meal will cost at least £4.14 per person, compared with £3.67 in 2022, according to the study, which analyses the cheapest possible price for a basket of 11 dinner items.

The rise in cost is reportedly almost triple the overall rate of inflation, which stands at 4.7%. The increase is, however, significantly less than the 35% spike in the cost of Christmas dinner recorded in 2022.

The report said the prices for carrots and Brussels sprouts have jumped the most – more than 150% for each – as a result of bad weather and poor growing conditions. Retailers have reportedly warned that supplies of other vegetables, such as broccoli and cauliflower, have also been affected. The price of parsnips has gone up by 71% and the cost of potatoes has risen by 45%.

The cost of turkey is up 11% (£1.50 per person) this holiday season, according to Good Housekeeping. Mince pies are 15% more expensive, while Christmas pudding is 1% less. There was reportedly no change in the cost of brandy butter or cranberry sauce.

“The increase in the price of a Christmas dinner reflects ongoing high food inflation in 2023, which still stood at 10% in October,” said Richard Caines, the principal analyst for UK food and drink at the market research firm Mintel.

“The impact of rising production costs including high energy costs, along with the impact of poor weather on growing conditions, have contributed to the higher prices of root vegetables, undoubtedly pushing up the price of traditional Christmas favorites including carrots and parsnips,” Caines noted, according to the report.

On the bright side, some retailers, including Tesco, have kicked off their seasonal campaign with cut-price deals on a festive feast “bundle.”



“To help keep the cost of Christmas food down this year, shop around to get the best deals, always visit the supermarket with a shopping list – and stick to it. Don’t be tempted by promotions for festive food you don’t actually need that could just go to waste,” Good Housekeeping’s consumer affairs director, Emilie Martin, advised.

