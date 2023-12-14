icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin speaks: the Russian president’s most important annual event
14 Dec, 2023 16:51
HomeBusiness News

Putin calls for revival of Russian auto industry

The sector has not collapsed as the West had expected, according to the president
Putin calls for revival of Russian auto industry
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov

The exodus of Western car brands has provided Russian manufacturers with an opportunity to take back the domestic market, President Vladimir Putin stated on Thursday during a marathon Q&A session.

Putin highlighted that the Russian car industry didn’t collapse and keeps operating despite the exit of Korean, Japanese, and European brands and the sanctions policies pursued by the West.

“Manufacturing of our own components” is a “top priority” for the sector, the Russian leader said, adding that the Ministry of Industry and Trade, along with domestic manufacturers, are addressing the issue.

“Those who thought that everything would collapse here I think they are disappointed, nothing collapsed,” Putin said.

The president acknowledged that the Russian market lacks cars priced below one million rubles ($11,000), but stressed that the industry continues to ramp up production rates in an effort to expand the supply of vehicles.

READ MORE: Russian GDP growth to hit 3.5% – Putin

Putin also admitted that prices for Russian cars have surged 40%. He expressed hope that Russia’s leading carmaker, AvtoVaz, will reduce prices for its vehicles after production levels are increased. 

Chinese cars have become increasingly popular in the country, Putin noted, adding that Chinese automakers are actively displacing European brands from global markets.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘Many prefer to see Jewish people dead’: RT speaks to Israeli MP about Gaza operation
‘Many prefer to see Jewish people dead’: RT speaks to Israeli MP about Gaza operation FEATUREExclusive
‘No one will stop us from destroying Israel and the US’: How Lebanon is preparing for a war over Gaza that it doesn’t want
‘No one will stop us from destroying Israel and the US’: How Lebanon is preparing for a war over Gaza that it doesn’t want FEATUREExclusive
Abuse only gets worse with time: How the US increasingly mistreats its closest allies
Abuse only gets worse with time: How the US increasingly mistreats its closest allies FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Many prefer to see Jewish people dead’: RT speaks to Israeli MP about Gaza operation
‘Many prefer to see Jewish people dead’: RT speaks to Israeli MP about Gaza operation FEATUREExclusive
‘No one will stop us from destroying Israel and the US’: How Lebanon is preparing for a war over Gaza that it doesn’t want
‘No one will stop us from destroying Israel and the US’: How Lebanon is preparing for a war over Gaza that it doesn’t want FEATUREExclusive
Abuse only gets worse with time: How the US increasingly mistreats its closest allies
Abuse only gets worse with time: How the US increasingly mistreats its closest allies FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of the woke cult
0:00
26:4
CrossTalk: End of Ukraine project
0:00
25:52
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies