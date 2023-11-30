icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Nov, 2023
Wall Street opposes both Biden and Trump – Bloomberg

CEOs are reportedly betting on alternative candidates in the 2024 US presidential race
Wall Street opposes both Biden and Trump – Bloomberg
FILE PHOTO. Former US President Donald Trump (R) and US President Joe Biden and moderator, NBC News anchor, Kristen Welker (C) participate in the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22, 2020. ©  JIM BOURG / POOL / AFP

Leading Wall Street bankers are opposed to both Joe Biden and Donald Trump as candidates for next year’s US presidential election, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

According to the outlet, JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon stated this week that voters should support former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley as a potential alternative to Trump for the Republican nomination.

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman told Bloomberg on Tuesday that current US President Biden should make way for a new candidate to emerge.

“Biden’s done a lot of good things. But I think his legacy will not be a good one if he is the nominee,” Ackman was quoted as saying. “The right thing for Biden to do is to step aside, and to say he’s not going to run, and create the opportunity for some competition.” 

Tesla CEO Elon Musk was also cited as saying that he cannot see himself voting for Biden in 2024. He reportedly added that does not mean he would support former US President Trump.

Meanwhile, the CEO of cryptocurrency firm Galaxy, Mike Novogratz, told Bloomberg: “I’m kind of in the anything but crazy or really old party. I pledged I would not vote for anyone over 75 years old, or even 72.” 

READ MORE: Biden rating worst ever – NBC poll

The US presidential election is scheduled for November 5, 2024, but voting in the primaries gets underway in less than two months’ time. Democrat leader Biden is running for reelection, while Trump is targeting a second, nonconsecutive term.

“The desire for alternatives highlights the deep dissatisfaction many voters have with frontrunners Biden and Trump, raising questions about whether Americans will vote for third-party candidates or just stay home next November,” Bloomberg concluded.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

