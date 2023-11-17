icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Nov, 2023 17:34
Russia lifts gasoline export ban

Cross-border sales of motor fuel were halted in September to stabilize the domestic market
Russia lifts gasoline export ban
©  Getty Images/Koonsiri Boonnak

The Russian government has lifted restrictions on gasoline exports, the Energy Ministry announced on Friday. The move follows an earlier reversion of a similar ban on diesel sales abroad.

The ministry explained that its decision was due to a supply surplus and a decline in wholesale prices. It warned, however, that it could reimpose export bans if necessary.

“Over the past two months, while maintaining high volumes of oil refining …, saturation of the domestic market has been ensured, and a surplus in the supply of motor gasoline has been created, including in the exchange sales channel,” the ministry stated.

Russia, the world’s top seaborne exporter of diesel, placed a near-total ban on both diesel and gasoline exports in September following a spike in domestic wholesale fuel prices due to shortages. The restrictions caused a price surge in the global oil market, which was already tight due to crude supply cuts implemented earlier this year by Russia and Saudi Arabia.

However, the ban helped cool the fuel price spike in Russia’s domestic market. Last month, the government relaxed restrictions, allowing the export of diesel by pipeline.

