icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Relentless bombing, urban combat, countless deaths: Live Updates on Israel-Hamas war
20 Nov, 2023 05:11
HomeBusiness News

Russians snap up homes in EU country despite sanctions – RBK

Real estate purchases in Spain grew by more than 50% in the first half of 2023, according to data
Russians snap up homes in EU country despite sanctions – RBK
© Getty Images / georgeclerk

Russians have stepped up purchases of real estate in Spain, RBK news outlet reported on Thursday citing data from Spain’s General Council of Notaries (Consejo General del Notariado).

According to the report, the number of properties bought by Russians in January-June rose by 50.2% compared to the same period of last year, and amounted to 2,137 homes. Sales to Russians exceeded 2,000 for the first time since 2014, when they bought 2,573 properties. Russian citizens accounted for 3.2% of the country's total real estate purchases by foreigners in the reporting period.

The most notable increase in property demand came from Russian citizens who do not have Spanish residency, Anna Danchenok, head of Yakov and Partners consultancy, told RBK. Non-resident Russians made 690 real estate transactions in the first half of 2023, up 61% from the same period last year.

Historically, a property in Spain was viewed by Russian buyers as a holiday getaway, market experts say. However, buying a home in the country is also a way to obtain a residence permit under the Spanish golden visa program. The scheme allows any foreigner to obtain a residence permit when purchasing real estate worth €500,000 ($542,770) or more.

Russians have started to view golden visas as a route to free movement within the EU since their country was hit with sanctons last year, analysts say.

The Spanish authorities planned to double the investment threshold to €1 million or completely ban Russians from the program as part of Ukraine-related sanctions, but so far the conditions have not been changed.

READ MORE: Europe on verge of housing crisis – Bloomberg

According to the latest available data from the Spanish Ministry of Integration, Social Protection and Immigration, the country issued 738 golden visas to Russian citizens from January to October last year, a record-high.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

His Highness’ failure: What’s wrong with Britain’s Africa policy?
His Highness’ failure: What’s wrong with Britain’s Africa policy? FEATURE
Sport of the new reality: Russia prepares for ‘Games of the Future’
Sport of the new reality: Russia prepares for ‘Games of the Future’ FEATURE
From Kherson to Sakhalin: Moscow hosts giant exhibition of all things Russian
From Kherson to Sakhalin: Moscow hosts giant exhibition of all things Russian FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

His Highness’ failure: What’s wrong with Britain’s Africa policy?
His Highness’ failure: What’s wrong with Britain’s Africa policy? FEATURE
Sport of the new reality: Russia prepares for ‘Games of the Future’
Sport of the new reality: Russia prepares for ‘Games of the Future’ FEATURE
From Kherson to Sakhalin: Moscow hosts giant exhibition of all things Russian
From Kherson to Sakhalin: Moscow hosts giant exhibition of all things Russian FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Forever aggrieved? Yakov Rabkin, Emeritus Professor of History at the University of Montreal
0:00
29:18
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies