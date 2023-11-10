icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Nov, 2023
Malaysian ex-official to be caned and jailed – media

The former youth and sports minister was convicted of corruption
Malaysian ex-official to be caned and jailed – media
Malaysian Minister of Youth and Sports Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (center) speaking at a press conference in June 2019. ©  Adli Ghazali/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

A former government minister was sentenced to being flogged and seven years in prison in Malaysia for corruption, local media reported on Thursday.

Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, the former youth and sports minister, was convicted on charges of criminal breach of trust, misappropriation of assets and two counts of money laundering.

The 30-year-old will get two strokes of the cane, making him the first politician to receive a flogging sentence, the reports said.

Apart from the caning and a 7-year jail term, Syed Saddiq was also fined an amount equivalent to $2.13 million. The former minister denied the charges and has filed an appeal.

Caning, being flogged with a moistened rattan cane, is a form of corporal punishment that convicted criminals may be sentenced to in Malaysia in addition to a prison term. It is used for a wide range of crimes including embezzlement, robbery, rape, and kidnaping.

