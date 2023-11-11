icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Nov, 2023
IMF upgrades China’s growth outlook

The economy is projected to have a stronger-than-expected post-Covid rebound
IMF upgrades China’s growth outlook
Shanghai Nanpu Bridge, China © Getty Images / Sino Images

The Chinese economy is set to grow 5.4% this year, the International Monetary Fund said this week, citing better-than-expected third-quarter results and Beijing’s policy measures. The forecast is an upward revision of an earlier projection of 5% growth.

According to the press release, the economy is on track to meet the Chinese government’s 2023 growth target, reflecting a strong post-Covid recovery.

The IMF expects GDP growth to slow next year to 4.6% amid continuing weakness in the property market and subdued external demand. This is still better than the 4.2% forecast from last month’s World Economic Outlook (WEO).

“These projections reflect upward revisions of 0.4 percentage points in both 2023 and 2024 relative to October WEO projections due to a stronger-than-expected Q3 outturn and recent policy announcements,” the IMF said, adding that core inflation is projected to increase to 2.1% by the end of 2024 as the output gap continues to narrow.

Over the medium term, growth is projected to gradually decline to about 3.5% by 2028, amid headwinds from weak productivity and an aging population.

READ MORE: UN reveals five G20 countries ready for accelerated growth

“The authorities have introduced numerous welcome measures to support the property market, but more is needed to secure a quicker recovery and lower economic costs during the transition,” the IMF’s first deputy managing director, Gita Gopinath, stated.

The growth outlook upgrade comes as China approved a 1 trillion-yuan ($137 billion) sovereign bond issue last month and passed a bill to allow local governments to frontload part of their 2024 bond quotas, in a move to support the economy.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

