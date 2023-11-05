icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel’s incursion into Gaza — Live Updates
5 Nov, 2023 12:44
HomeBusiness News

Kremlin admits surprise at Russian economic growth

The country’s GDP is projected to expand by 2.8% this year despite Western sanctions
Kremlin admits surprise at Russian economic growth
© Getty Images / EyesWideOpen

The Russian economy has stabilized beyond expectations despite Western sanctions, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday during a marathon held by the educational society Znanie at the international exhibition ‘Russia’. He noted that the most recent projections are for 2.8% GDP growth this year, a result that would surpass even the expectations of the Russian authorities.

Despite the very difficult situation over the past year and nine months… the introduction of unprecedented sanctions against us the likes of which the world has never before seen, our government managed not only to stabilize the situation: now our Ministry of Economic Development predicts 2.8% growth of our economy. This is great news, and in many ways this is probably even unexpected for our own government,” Peskov stated, noting that back in April most forecasts had GDP growth this year at only 1.2%.

Peskov stressed that Russia’s economic achievements are the result of “titanic, detailed work” of the country’s financial and economic regulators.

It is now clear that everything that [we] did was absolutely correct, and we are confidently moving forward: production is growing, agriculture is growing,” Peskov stated, referring to several initiatives introduced over the past several months to support the economy, from capital controls to boosting the use of the domestic currency in trade.

Russia’s GDP shrank by 2.1% last year amid the severe economic restrictions imposed by Western states. However, according to President Vladimir Putin, it has completely recovered from this downturn as of October this year.

READ MORE: IMF raises Russian GDP growth forecast by almost 50%

Western financial institutions have also been noting Russia’s economic rebound, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) revising its growth forecast for the country's economy twice so far this year. It now expects Russia’s GDP to grow 2.2% in 2023, a sharp increase from its April prediction of 0.7% and July projection of 1.5%.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Land of legends, land of blood: How the Gaza Strip became an eternal war zone
Land of legends, land of blood: How the Gaza Strip became an eternal war zone FEATURE
Feminism in the jungle: This ‘digital weapon’ helps women reclaim their power
Feminism in the jungle: This ‘digital weapon’ helps women reclaim their power FEATURE
France is out, who is in? African countries are building a new security order
France is out, who is in? African countries are building a new security order FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Land of legends, land of blood: How the Gaza Strip became an eternal war zone
Land of legends, land of blood: How the Gaza Strip became an eternal war zone FEATURE
Feminism in the jungle: This ‘digital weapon’ helps women reclaim their power
Feminism in the jungle: This ‘digital weapon’ helps women reclaim their power FEATURE
France is out, who is in? African countries are building a new security order
France is out, who is in? African countries are building a new security order FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Rules for fools? John Dugard, emeritus professor of international law, Leiden University
0:00
29:1
Gaza: There will be repeats of 7 October if Israel continues occupation of Palestine – Amr Moussa
0:00
28:30
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies