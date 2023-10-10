icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Violent Israel-Palestine escalation: Live updates
10 Oct, 2023 16:19
HomeBusiness News

IMF raises Russian GDP growth forecast by almost 50%

The country’s economy is projected to grow 2.2% this year
IMF raises Russian GDP growth forecast by almost 50%
People walk along Arbat Street on a warm autumn day, in Moscow, Russia. ©  Sputnik / Kirill Zykov

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has again raised its growth forecast for the Russian economy in 2023, issuing revised figures in its World Economic Outlook report released on Tuesday.

The IMF now expects Russia’s GDP to grow 2.2% this year, a sharp increase from its April prediction of 0.7% and July projection of 1.5%.

“The rise in growth reflects a substantial fiscal stimulus, strong investment, and resilient consumption in the context of a tight labor market,” the IMF said.  

The Russian Economy Ministry expects GDP to expand 2.8% this year. That follows a 2.1% contraction in 2022, when sweeping international sanctions largely shut out Moscow from Western markets and cut off its energy exports.   

The IMF’s projection for this year is close to the upper figure set by Russia’s central bank, which expects the economy to grow 1.5-2.5% this year.   

READ MORE: London bank upgrades Russian GDP growth forecast

Despite the upward revision for the current year, the IMF reduced its forecast for 2024 from 1.3% to 1.1%. The Washington-based institution underscored the “mixed effects” of Western sanctions on Russian oil supplies, with consistent export flows and a shrinking discount on Russian crude to the Brent benchmark. Russia’s Urals blend is currently trading above the EU and G7’s $60 per barrel price cap.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘Pointless virtue signaling’: Russian experts weigh in after 2023 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Iranian activist
‘Pointless virtue signaling’: Russian experts weigh in after 2023 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Iranian activist FEATURE
Icy Awakening: India fails to wake up its lunar mission from a long sleep in -200C°. What’s next?
Icy Awakening: India fails to wake up its lunar mission from a long sleep in -200C°. What’s next? FEATURE
‘They will not break us’: How Israelis feel about a new war with Hamas
‘They will not break us’: How Israelis feel about a new war with Hamas FEATUREExclusive

Top stories

RT Features

‘Pointless virtue signaling’: Russian experts weigh in after 2023 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Iranian activist
‘Pointless virtue signaling’: Russian experts weigh in after 2023 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Iranian activist FEATURE
Icy Awakening: India fails to wake up its lunar mission from a long sleep in -200C°. What’s next?
Icy Awakening: India fails to wake up its lunar mission from a long sleep in -200C°. What’s next? FEATURE
‘They will not break us’: How Israelis feel about a new war with Hamas
‘They will not break us’: How Israelis feel about a new war with Hamas FEATUREExclusive
Podcasts
All podcasts
Global water crisis
0:00
28:5
Not defensive about force? Gabi Siboni, senior researcher at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security
0:00
28:49
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies