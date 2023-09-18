icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trudeau says ‘Indian agents’ may have murdered Canadian Sikh leader
18 Sep, 2023 13:58
HomeBusiness News

Russia has recovered from sanctions pressure – Putin

The country has successfully withstood unprecedented restrictions against its economy, according to the president
Russia has recovered from sanctions pressure – Putin
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova

Russia’s GDP has once again attained the level it had prior to the imposition of Ukraine-related sanctions, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday at a government meeting on the draft federal budget for 2024-2026.

In general, we can say that the recovery stage of the Russian economy has been completed. We have withstood absolutely unprecedented external pressure, the sanctions onslaught of some ruling elites in the so-called Western bloc,” Putin said.

He added that Russia's gross domestic product had now reached the level it had in 2021, and that it was important to create conditions for further stable and long-term development.

Putin noted that in April, GDP growth was forecast to be 1.2%, “but in fact, we have already surpassed this target, and by the end of the year, GDP growth may reach the level of 2.5%, or even 2.8%,” he predicted.

The president also urged the country’s financial authorities to take measures to strengthen the national currency.

One of the main problems is related to the acceleration of inflation. The main factor here is clear – it is the weakening of the ruble, and it is necessary to clearly understand its causes and make timely decisions without delay,” Putin stated.

READ MORE: London bank upgrades Russian GDP growth forecast

The Russian leader announced that the draft state budget for the next three years has already been prepared by the government, although there is still disagreement on a number of items. He called on the government to finalize the document as soon as possible.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method FEATURE
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan?
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan? FEATURE
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method FEATURE
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan?
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan? FEATURE
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Kosovo: Unfinished business
0:00
28:55
CrossTalk Bullhorns: Red lines crossed
0:00
27:29
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies