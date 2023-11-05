icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel’s incursion into Gaza — Live Updates
5 Nov, 2023 05:41
HomeBusiness News

Russian tech giant to rival Google Maps in Dubai

Yango, owned by Yandex, launched a navigation app that includes 3D models of landmarks of the city
Russian tech giant to rival Google Maps in Dubai
© Getty Images / AerialPerspective Works

Yango, the international branch of the Russian tech group Yandex, has launched a navigation app in Dubai that provides a highly detailed map of the city, which includes 3D models of its iconic landmarks, the company’s press office announced on Thursday.

The app, available for free on Google Play and Apple’s App Store, comes in English and Arabic for its interface and voice directions.

“With this navigation app, users can plan fast and convenient routes for driving, walking, or public transport while enjoying a highly detailed map with impressive 3D models of landmarks,” the company said, adding that users can follow routes on over 3,000 kilometers of roads in Dubai.

According to Yango, the service offers a true-to-life depiction of the city, with roads, buildings, underground crossings, parking spots, and greenery visible.

Yango Maps displays Dubai’s famous sights, including the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Frame, the Museum of The Future, and the Jumeirah Mosque, in full-color 3D.

READ MORE: Russian tech giant expands to Dubai

“We’re excited to launch Yango Maps in Dubai and invite everyone to enjoy a new seamless navigation experience in the city,” Yango Maps CEO Alexander Baksheev said about the product’s launch.

“We are making sure to keep Yango Maps up to date to provide an accurate, hassle-free navigation experience,” the executive said, adding that the firm will add roughly 3 million updates to the map monthly.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Land of legends, land of blood: How the Gaza Strip became an eternal war zone
Land of legends, land of blood: How the Gaza Strip became an eternal war zone FEATURE
Feminism in the jungle: This ‘digital weapon’ helps women reclaim their power
Feminism in the jungle: This ‘digital weapon’ helps women reclaim their power FEATURE
France is out, who is in? African countries are building a new security order
France is out, who is in? African countries are building a new security order FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Land of legends, land of blood: How the Gaza Strip became an eternal war zone
Land of legends, land of blood: How the Gaza Strip became an eternal war zone FEATURE
Feminism in the jungle: This ‘digital weapon’ helps women reclaim their power
Feminism in the jungle: This ‘digital weapon’ helps women reclaim their power FEATURE
France is out, who is in? African countries are building a new security order
France is out, who is in? African countries are building a new security order FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Rules for fools? John Dugard, emeritus professor of international law, Leiden University
0:00
29:1
Gaza: There will be repeats of 7 October if Israel continues occupation of Palestine – Amr Moussa
0:00
28:30
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies