Russian tech giant to rival Google Maps in Dubai

Yango, owned by Yandex, launched a navigation app that includes 3D models of landmarks of the city

Yango, the international branch of the Russian tech group Yandex, has launched a navigation app in Dubai that provides a highly detailed map of the city, which includes 3D models of its iconic landmarks, the company’s press office announced on Thursday.

The app, available for free on Google Play and Apple’s App Store, comes in English and Arabic for its interface and voice directions.

“With this navigation app, users can plan fast and convenient routes for driving, walking, or public transport while enjoying a highly detailed map with impressive 3D models of landmarks,” the company said, adding that users can follow routes on over 3,000 kilometers of roads in Dubai.

According to Yango, the service offers a true-to-life depiction of the city, with roads, buildings, underground crossings, parking spots, and greenery visible.

Yango Maps displays Dubai’s famous sights, including the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Frame, the Museum of The Future, and the Jumeirah Mosque, in full-color 3D.

“We’re excited to launch Yango Maps in Dubai and invite everyone to enjoy a new seamless navigation experience in the city,” Yango Maps CEO Alexander Baksheev said about the product’s launch.

“We are making sure to keep Yango Maps up to date to provide an accurate, hassle-free navigation experience,” the executive said, adding that the firm will add roughly 3 million updates to the map monthly.

