icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel’s incursion into Gaza — Live Updates
1 Nov, 2023 13:00
HomeBusiness News

UK investments ‘a colossal mistake’ – Russian tycoon

Mikhail Fridman’s assets remain frozen despite a criminal probe over sanctions evasion being dropped
UK investments ‘a colossal mistake’ – Russian tycoon
Mikhail Friedman. ©  Sputnik/Ramil Sitdikov

Sanctioned Russian mogul Mikhail Fridman says he regrets investing in the UK after having his assets frozen and being forced to leave the country, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

“I was given no choice, I was squeezed out,” Fridman told the news agency. “Today, the fact that we invested money in Britain looks like a colossal mistake.”

The billionaire left London in September for Israel, saying it was “impossible to live in the UK under sanctions,” as British authorities refused to allow him to pay for the upkeep of his London mansion and his staff’s wages. The businessman flew to Moscow days after the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7 triggered a new bout of violence in Israel.

Fridman and Petr Aven, his longtime partner at Alfa Bank, Russia’s largest privately owned lender, were sanctioned by the EU several days after the launch of Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine.

Their LetterOne and Alfa Group partners German Khan and Alexey Kuzmichev were sanctioned in March 2022, when the UK blacklisted all four. The entrepreneurs have been challenging the decisions in court.

READ MORE: Russian ‘oligarchs’ seek damages over EU sanctions – WSJ

Aven, who is currently considering a return to Russia from Latvia, where authorities are threatening to revoke his citizenship, has also regretted investing in the UK.

During a three-hour interrogation at an airport in London in July 2022, Aven said investing billions in the UK was a “mistake,” according to Bloomberg.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

No more culture wars? Corporate America is finally realizing that getting ‘woke’ is bad for business
No more culture wars? Corporate America is finally realizing that getting ‘woke’ is bad for business FEATURE
Africa against neocolonialism: Why does the continent's struggle for self-sufficiency remain so difficult?
Africa against neocolonialism: Why does the continent's struggle for self-sufficiency remain so difficult? FEATURE
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

No more culture wars? Corporate America is finally realizing that getting ‘woke’ is bad for business
No more culture wars? Corporate America is finally realizing that getting ‘woke’ is bad for business FEATURE
Africa against neocolonialism: Why does the continent's struggle for self-sufficiency remain so difficult?
Africa against neocolonialism: Why does the continent's struggle for self-sufficiency remain so difficult? FEATURE
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Watching a catastrophe
0:00
26:39
The definition of racism
0:00
25:11
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies