icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Violent Israel-Palestine escalation: Live updates
22 Oct, 2023 05:51
HomeBusiness News

Signature dishes in Italy, Spain grow more costly – Bloomberg

Analysts have linked the trend to a surge in olive oil prices
Signature dishes in Italy, Spain grow more costly – Bloomberg
© Getty Images / zifengw

The rise in olive oil prices has pushed up the cost of signature dishes in Italy and Spain, despite the overall easing of inflation, Bloomberg reported this week.

According to the outlet’s monthly Pizza and Paella indexes, which show how much Italian and Spanish households spend to make these dishes, the cost of ingredients for pizza Margherita surged 8.2% year-on-year in September, while the cost to make paella jumped by 20.6% from a year earlier.

While headline inflation in both countries was well below these levels, at 5.6% in Italy and 3.3% in Spain, the price of a key ingredient has been on the rise. In Italy, olive oil was up 43% last month from a year earlier, while in Spain it surged in price even more – up 67% year-on-year, despite the country being the world’s largest producer and exporter of the staple.

Global olive oil prices hit record highs last month, topping $8,900 per ton and roughly doubling from last year due to extremely dry weather in the Mediterranean, home to two-thirds of the world’s olive oil production.

The drought has been hurting crops, as well as leading to the spread of pests and disease. In its September report, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) revised its 2022-23 global olive oil output forecast down to 2.5 million tons, a quarter lower than both the previous year and the five-year average.

READ MORE: Olive oil prices skyrocket

The European Commission also warned last week that olive oil prices would likely remain elevated for another season.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

From Dostoevsky to Gorky: This little book haven keeps the Russian spirit alive in India
From Dostoevsky to Gorky: This little book haven keeps the Russian spirit alive in India FEATURE
'The Gravity of Fear': Indian caregivers in Israel talk to RT about war
'The Gravity of Fear': Indian caregivers in Israel talk to RT about war FEATUREExclusive
Fueling Africa: How cooking gas can reshape the post-colonial economy
Fueling Africa: How cooking gas can reshape the post-colonial economy FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

From Dostoevsky to Gorky: This little book haven keeps the Russian spirit alive in India
From Dostoevsky to Gorky: This little book haven keeps the Russian spirit alive in India FEATURE
'The Gravity of Fear': Indian caregivers in Israel talk to RT about war
'The Gravity of Fear': Indian caregivers in Israel talk to RT about war FEATUREExclusive
Fueling Africa: How cooking gas can reshape the post-colonial economy
Fueling Africa: How cooking gas can reshape the post-colonial economy FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Rule of no law? Rein Mullerson, professor emeritus at Tallinn University
0:00
28:25
Israel-Saudi normalization becoming impossible, Gaza slaughter a stain on the US – Salman Al-Ansari
0:00
29:29
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies