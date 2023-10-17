icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Violent Israel-Palestine escalation: Live updates
17 Oct, 2023 06:41
HomeBusiness News

Russia mulling minimum beer prices – Izvestia   

The initiative reportedly covers cafes and restaurants that sell cheap alcohol
Russia mulling minimum beer prices – Izvestia   
©  Sputnik/Ramil Sitdikov

Russia could set minimum prices for draft beer in a bid to crack down on businesses that are bypassing a ban on alcohol sales after 11pm, the Izvestia newspaper reported on Monday.   

The initiative to set a minimum price for beer on tap was put forward by the Ministry of Industry and Trade last week, and concerns establishments such as cafes and restaurants.   

Currently, small cafes in residential areas have the right to sell low-strength alcoholic beverages around the clock due to their status as catering facilities. The outlet noted that this helps cafe owners bypass the ban on businesses selling alcohol from 11pm to 8am.   

According to officials, some of these establishments disturb local residents by hosting late-night gatherings.   

“The introduction of minimum retail prices for low-alcohol products sold by the glass may well become a mechanism that would reduce the desire of careless consumers to gather at night at these establishments and disturb the peace of citizens,” a Trade Ministry representative told the outlet.   

READ MORE: Beer giant terminates license agreements in Russia

Small cafes are currently permitted to sell beer on tap for 70–80 rubles (about $0.80) per liter. Lawmakers believe that the cost of drinks would go up with the introduction of minimum prices, reducing the number of clients at such establishments.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs
Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs FEATURE
Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US
Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US FEATURE
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs
Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs FEATURE
Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US
Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US FEATURE
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Free & fair for all?
0:00
28:40
12 years of hell in Libya
0:00
28:46
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies