icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Violent Israel-Palestine escalation: Live updates
10 Oct, 2023 12:01
HomeBusiness News

Malaysia shifting away from US dollar

The country has agreed to switch to trading in local currencies with its major partners, the Malaysian prime minister says
Malaysia shifting away from US dollar
©  Getty Images / Martin Puddy

Malaysia is set to increase settlements in local currencies to reduce reliance on the US dollar, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Tuesday.

“To entirely stop the reliance on the US dollar will be difficult, but Malaysia will be more active and aggressive in the use of ringgit (in trade),” Anwar told the parliament.

The process of de-dollarization is gaining momentum in Southeast Asia. The Malaysian prime minister noted that his country had agreements with Indonesia, Thailand, and China, its largest trading partner, to encourage more trade and investment in local currencies.

The push for trade in local currencies comes amid a sharp decline in the Malaysian currency against the dollar. The ringgit is trading near historical lows and has lost about 7.6% of its value against the greenback this year.

READ MORE: De-dollarization is ‘a must,’ think tank head tells RT

Numerous economists in Southeast Asia highlight the increasing adoption of national currencies in international trade, which diminishes the special status of the US dollar. Experts argue that the dollar and the financial institutions tied to it have become obsolete and should no longer be the primary reliance.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘Pointless virtue signaling’: Russian experts weigh in after 2023 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Iranian activist
‘Pointless virtue signaling’: Russian experts weigh in after 2023 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Iranian activist FEATURE
Icy Awakening: India fails to wake up its lunar mission from a long sleep in -200C°. What’s next?
Icy Awakening: India fails to wake up its lunar mission from a long sleep in -200C°. What’s next? FEATURE
‘They will not break us’: How Israelis feel about a new war with Hamas
‘They will not break us’: How Israelis feel about a new war with Hamas FEATUREExclusive

Top stories

RT Features

‘Pointless virtue signaling’: Russian experts weigh in after 2023 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Iranian activist
‘Pointless virtue signaling’: Russian experts weigh in after 2023 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Iranian activist FEATURE
Icy Awakening: India fails to wake up its lunar mission from a long sleep in -200C°. What’s next?
Icy Awakening: India fails to wake up its lunar mission from a long sleep in -200C°. What’s next? FEATURE
‘They will not break us’: How Israelis feel about a new war with Hamas
‘They will not break us’: How Israelis feel about a new war with Hamas FEATUREExclusive
Podcasts
All podcasts
Global water crisis
0:00
28:5
Not defensive about force? Gabi Siboni, senior researcher at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security
0:00
28:49
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies