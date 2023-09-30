icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Sep, 2023 09:43
HomeBusiness News

Leading Emirati property developer eyes Russian market

A prominent UAE firm plans to go forward with construction projects in Moscow
Leading Emirati property developer eyes Russian market
© Getty Images / goncharovaia

UAE developer Reportage Properties plans to launch construction projects in Russia in the near future, the company’s managing director Andrea Nucera told reporters this week.

He said three sites are currently being considered, including one in the south of Moscow. Negotiations are reportedly underway on cooperation with a local developer.

“The implementation of the projects is planned to begin in the next nine to twelve months,” Nuchera announced.

The UAE company’s financial model does not involve credit funds, its managing director explained, noting that the firm can easily adapt to local legislation.

In the meantime, a sales office has been opened in Moscow to coordinate projects which are currently being developed in other countries, Nucera said. Reportage Properties reportedly also aims to enter the Belarusian market.

Founded in 2014 in Abu Dhabi, Reportage Properties is one of the largest private developers in the United Arab Emirates, with projects in the UAE, Egypt, Türkiye, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, and other countries.

READ MORE: Russian real estate investment booming – report

A recent study by IBC Real Estate showed that investment in Russian real estate surged 75% as of mid-September in annual terms. By the end of 2023, the figure is expected to break last year’s record of $6.2 billion.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

The fight for the Black Sea: Ukraine prioritized the capture of Crimea, but eventually barely landed a glove. So, what next?
The fight for the Black Sea: Ukraine prioritized the capture of Crimea, but eventually barely landed a glove. So, what next? FEATURE
The Indian art market is booming: Will New Delhi become a global auction capital?
The Indian art market is booming: Will New Delhi become a global auction capital? FEATURE
Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia
Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The fight for the Black Sea: Ukraine prioritized the capture of Crimea, but eventually barely landed a glove. So, what next?
The fight for the Black Sea: Ukraine prioritized the capture of Crimea, but eventually barely landed a glove. So, what next? FEATURE
The Indian art market is booming: Will New Delhi become a global auction capital?
The Indian art market is booming: Will New Delhi become a global auction capital? FEATURE
Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia
Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Julius Baer Bank, Cayman Islands
0:00
26:56
Unequal equality
0:00
26:44
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies