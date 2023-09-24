Russian oil major ditching dollar in trade

Gazprom Neft has switched to yuan and rubles in export settlements, the company’s head has revealed

Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft, a subsidiary of energy giant Gazprom, has almost completely abandoned the US dollar and euro in crude trade with foreign partners and switched to national currencies, the company’s CEO Aleksandr Dyukov revealed this week.

According to him, most of the firm’s export transactions are already made in Chinese yuan and Russian rubles, he said on the sidelines of the TNF energy forum, which is taking place in oil-rich Tyumen Region in Siberia.

At the same time, Dyukov noted that the company is not using India’s currency in export settlements.

“We don’t use rupees. We mainly use yuan and rubles. We have practically moved away from payments in dollars and euros,” he said.

According to Dyukov, the company has not experienced any problems withdrawing its export earnings in foreign currency, and receives its revenue from oil and petroleum products sales at short notice.

Russia significantly increased the use of national currencies in trade last year, moving away from the euro and dollar in transactions with foreign partners as these currencies were deemed “unreliable” due to sanctions.

