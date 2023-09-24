icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Sep, 2023 15:25
HomeBusiness News

Russian oil major ditching dollar in trade

Gazprom Neft has switched to yuan and rubles in export settlements, the company’s head has revealed
Russian oil major ditching dollar in trade
©  Sputnik/Vladimir Astapkovich

Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft, a subsidiary of energy giant Gazprom, has almost completely abandoned the US dollar and euro in crude trade with foreign partners and switched to national currencies, the company’s CEO Aleksandr Dyukov revealed this week.

According to him, most of the firm’s export transactions are already made in Chinese yuan and Russian rubles, he said on the sidelines of the TNF energy forum, which is taking place in oil-rich Tyumen Region in Siberia.

At the same time, Dyukov noted that the company is not using India’s currency in export settlements.

“We don’t use rupees. We mainly use yuan and rubles. We have practically moved away from payments in dollars and euros,” he said.

READ MORE: Russia benefiting from global diesel shortage – Bloomberg

According to Dyukov, the company has not experienced any problems withdrawing its export earnings in foreign currency, and receives its revenue from oil and petroleum products sales at short notice.

Russia significantly increased the use of national currencies in trade last year, moving away from the euro and dollar in transactions with foreign partners as these currencies were deemed “unreliable” due to sanctions.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China?
Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China? FEATURE
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap FEATURE
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China?
Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China? FEATURE
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap FEATURE
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
﻿﻿Flexible vs fixed? Binod Singh Ajatshatru, director of the BRICS institute
0:00
28:26
Blowing the whistle on Apple
0:00
29:5
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies