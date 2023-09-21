icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Azerbaijani leader calls Putin over peacekeeper killings
21 Sep, 2023 09:18
HomeBusiness News

Russia becomes UAE’s top gold supplier – Bloomberg

Bullion sales to the Arab nation boomed in 2022 due to Western sanctions
Russia becomes UAE’s top gold supplier – Bloomberg
© Sputnik / Ilya Naimushin

The UAE has been snapping up Russian gold at an unprecedented pace since Western countries banned imports, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing the UN’s Comtrade database.

Statistics showed that the Gulf state imported 96.4 tons of gold from Russia in 2022, becoming its largest buyer. The volume represented about a third of Russia’s total annual gold production. It was also a more than fifteenfold year-on-year increase in the Arab nation’s gold imports from Russia.

Bloomberg noted that prior to the start of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, the UK had been the top destination for Russian gold. However, the London market has been closed to Russian bullion ever since the G7, EU, and Switzerland banned imports of the precious metal last summer as part of Ukraine-related sanctions against Moscow.

Despite historically strong ties with Western countries, the UAE refrained from joining their sanctions war against Russia. Instead, Abu Dhabi is actively broadening economic cooperation with Moscow, with trade turnover reportedly hitting all-time highs last year.

In addition to the UAE, China and Türkiye have also stepped up purchases of Russian gold over the past 18 months. According to a recent Reuters report citing customs records, the three countries accounted for 99.8% of Russian bullion exports between February 24, 2022 and March 3, 2023.

READ MORE: West to pressure UAE over Russia ties – WSJ

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said last month that the UAE is on course to become one of Russia’s top-20 economic partners due to the rapid growth of trade and cooperation.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap FEATURE
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method FEATURE
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan?
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap FEATURE
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method FEATURE
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan?
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of heatwaves
0:00
26:49
CrossTalk: Endless conflict?
0:00
26:47
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies