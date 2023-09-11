icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Kim Jong-un to visit Russia – Kremlin
11 Sep, 2023 12:46
Russia unlikely to ditch dollar and euro completely – top banker

Switching to national currencies is a sanctions-induced necessity, not a goal in itself, the head of VTB Andrey Kostin says
Russia unlikely to ditch dollar and euro completely – top banker
© Getty Images / conejota

Russia has been compelled to transition to national currencies in foreign trade due to Western sanctions but will not abandon Western currencies outright, Andrey Kostin, the CEO of Russia’s second-largest bank VTB, said in an interview with RBK news outlet published on Monday.

I believe that, of course, we should not voluntarily abandon [the euro and dollar]. We are not opposed to engaging in exports and imports with Western companies; it was their decision to impose sanctions, not ours. Despite the difficulties, we continue to supply gas and other goods,” Kostin said. He attributed Russia's shift to trading in yuan and other alternative currencies to “problems beginning to arise” with dollar and euro settlements due to Western financial restrictions.

Kostin noted that while a viable dollar replacement is unlikely to emerge in the near future, Russia is committed to establishing a “legal international scheme in which we can make settlements in alternative currencies.” He added that the global community is increasingly interested in payment schemes that are not tied to the dollar due to Washington's frequent use of its currency as a political tool.

The CEO expressed doubt that Western states would formally prohibit Russia from using the dollar and the euro, as it is not in their best interests.

He remarked, “It would constitute a complete financial blockade. If not only the financial sector but also the manufacturing sector were placed on the sanctions lists, then such a scenario is possible. But I do not see it happening… The EU is no longer considering new sanctions. I think they are also leaving this window open because it is profitable for them. They all buy liquefied natural gas, oil products, and so on from us,” concluding his statement.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

The Rabotino ‘meat grinder’: Why are Russia and Ukraine fighting so fiercely over a tiny village on the southern front?
The Rabotino ‘meat grinder’: Why are Russia and Ukraine fighting so fiercely over a tiny village on the southern front? FEATURE
The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range
The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range FEATURE
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps?
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps? FEATURE

