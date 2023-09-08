icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Sep, 2023 12:20
HomeBusiness News

EU’s worst-performing economy revealed

Poland recorded the biggest drop in GDP among the 27 members of the bloc in the second quarter of 2023, according to Eurostat
EU’s worst-performing economy revealed
© Global Look Press / Dirk Renckhoff

Poland’s economy saw a year-on-year decline of 2.2% in the second quarter of this year, marking the biggest decrease among EU member states, according to data released by Eurostat on Thursday. 

The report showed that the overall EU Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the measure of the bloc’s economic activity, saw a quarter-on-quarter increase of 0.2%, while GDP in the euro area edged higher by 0.1%. Year-over-year, seasonally adjusted GDP rose by 0.5% in the euro area and 0.4% in the EU. 

The figures fell below estimates as analysts had expected the quarterly EU results to increase by 0.3% and for it to be up 0.6% compared to the previous year. 

According to Eurostat, Lithuania recorded the biggest increase in GDP versus the previous quarter – up 2.9%, followed by Slovenia and Greece, whose economies grew by 1.4% and 1.3%, respectively. 

Apart from Poland, the biggest decreases were observed in Sweden, which was down 0.8%, and Austria, which saw its GDP fall by 0.7%. Italy also recorded a drop of 0.4%. 

READ MORE: EU’s economic engine losing steam – study

The analysts at Eurostat noted that the behavior of the economies of Germany, Portugal, Norway and Switzerland had remained stable compared to the previous quarter. However, the four countries registered no growth.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range
The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range FEATURE
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps?
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps? FEATURE
Zelensky wields his axe: Why has Ukraine’s high-profile defense minister been fired and who’s the new man replacing him?
Zelensky wields his axe: Why has Ukraine’s high-profile defense minister been fired and who’s the new man replacing him? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range
The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range FEATURE
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps?
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps? FEATURE
Zelensky wields his axe: Why has Ukraine’s high-profile defense minister been fired and who’s the new man replacing him?
Zelensky wields his axe: Why has Ukraine’s high-profile defense minister been fired and who’s the new man replacing him? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Counteroffensive follies
0:00
24:49
The cost of weight loss
0:00
26:31
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies