icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin comments on Prigozhin plane crash
24 Aug, 2023 17:11
HomeBusiness News

Ukraine labels tobacco giants 'sponsors of war'   

The decision was made due to the reluctance of Phillip Morris and Japan Tobacco to exit Russia, according to Kiev 
Ukraine labels tobacco giants 'sponsors of war'   
FILE PHOTO. ©  Spencer Platt / Getty Images

The Ukrainian government has labeled US tobacco giant Philip Morris and another major cigarette maker, Japan Tobacco, "international sponsors of war" owing to their continued operations in Russia, the Ukrainian National Corruption Prevention Agency (NCPA) announced on Thursday. 

Phillip Morris has two factories in Russia's Leningrad and Krasnodar regions. The market share of the company's trademarks in the country was 30.1% in 2019. Currently, Philip Morris' total investment in Russia exceeds $2 billion.   

“Having confidence in the economic potential of Russia, the company is implementing a large-scale long-term investment program,” NCPA declared.   

Japan Tobacco has a 34.9% share of the Russian market and is the largest investor and a leading taxpayer in the country’s tobacco industry, according to Ukraine's anti-corruption agency.   

Although representatives of the company pledged to suspend new investments and marketing activity in Russia, Japan Tobacco continues manufacturing and sales in the country, the NCPA claims.   

READ MORE: Oreo-maker faces backlash over Russia business

Multinationals that have been branded enemies of Ukraine include Raiffeisen Bank International, Auchan, Metro, Procter & Gamble, Bonduelle, Leroy Merlin, Xiaomi and many others.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘India is a superpower!’ How the most populous country on Earth reacted to the success of its historic Moon mission
‘India is a superpower!’ How the most populous country on Earth reacted to the success of its historic Moon mission FEATURE
Superhumans with ‘Yeti blood’: These people are able to withstand extreme conditions, and science might finally know how
Superhumans with ‘Yeti blood’: These people are able to withstand extreme conditions, and science might finally know how FEATURE
From ‘Genghis Khan with rockets’ to a ‘gas station with nukes’: How the EU’s top diplomat updated a lazy Russophobic slur
From ‘Genghis Khan with rockets’ to a ‘gas station with nukes’: How the EU’s top diplomat updated a lazy Russophobic slur FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘India is a superpower!’ How the most populous country on Earth reacted to the success of its historic Moon mission
‘India is a superpower!’ How the most populous country on Earth reacted to the success of its historic Moon mission FEATURE
Superhumans with ‘Yeti blood’: These people are able to withstand extreme conditions, and science might finally know how
Superhumans with ‘Yeti blood’: These people are able to withstand extreme conditions, and science might finally know how FEATURE
From ‘Genghis Khan with rockets’ to a ‘gas station with nukes’: How the EU’s top diplomat updated a lazy Russophobic slur
From ‘Genghis Khan with rockets’ to a ‘gas station with nukes’: How the EU’s top diplomat updated a lazy Russophobic slur FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of cannabis
0:00
25:56
The international politicization of sports
0:00
27:39
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies