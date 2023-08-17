American battery giant will rebrand for Russian market – media

Duracell had earlier announced plans to end business operations in the sanctioned country

US alkaline battery manufacturer Duracell will return to Russia under a new brand name at the end of September, news outlet Mash reported on Wednesday on Telegram, citing sources.

According to the report, the products will be sold under the Opticell brand, with a red bear to be featured as the trademark instead of the Duracell Bunny. The price of batteries will reportedly double, from 50 to 100 rubles ($0.5 to $1) apiece.

The company’s Russia office explained the price hike by parallel imports and other factors, noting that the batteries will be produced at a plant in China.

In April, Duracell announced it would exit the Russian market and end its business operations in the country. The company’s management reportedly ordered all existing contracts to be terminated, inventory sold off, accounts settled with personnel, and letters sent to partners informing them of the impending cessation of activities.

The company noted that it will halt deliveries of its products to Russian partners, but will honor its contracts until it runs out of supplies.

