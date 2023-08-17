icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Aug, 2023 05:12
HomeBusiness News

American battery giant will rebrand for Russian market – media

Duracell had earlier announced plans to end business operations in the sanctioned country
American battery giant will rebrand for Russian market – media
© Getty Images / MC Yeung

US alkaline battery manufacturer Duracell will return to Russia under a new brand name at the end of September, news outlet Mash reported on Wednesday on Telegram, citing sources.

According to the report, the products will be sold under the Opticell brand, with a red bear to be featured as the trademark instead of the Duracell Bunny. The price of batteries will reportedly double, from 50 to 100 rubles ($0.5 to $1) apiece.

The company’s Russia office explained the price hike by parallel imports and other factors, noting that the batteries will be produced at a plant in China.

In April, Duracell announced it would exit the Russian market and end its business operations in the country. The company’s management reportedly ordered all existing contracts to be terminated, inventory sold off, accounts settled with personnel, and letters sent to partners informing them of the impending cessation of activities.

The company noted that it will halt deliveries of its products to Russian partners, but will honor its contracts until it runs out of supplies.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist
‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist FEATURE
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive?
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive? FEATURE
‘At the front, you start looking at things differently’: An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine
‘At the front, you start looking at things differently’: An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist
‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist FEATURE
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive?
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive? FEATURE
‘At the front, you start looking at things differently’: An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine
‘At the front, you start looking at things differently’: An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of silk
0:00
27:41
International demographic shifts
0:00
28:11
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies