icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Aug, 2023 17:04
HomeBusiness News

Germany pledges to bankroll Ukraine’s military – media 

Berlin will provide $5.5 billion per year over the next three years, a report from Ukraine has revealed 
Germany pledges to bankroll Ukraine’s military – media 
Christian Lindner (FDP, l), German Finance Minister, stands next to Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Andriy Shevchenko. ©  Andreas Hoenig / picture alliance via Getty Images

Germany will provide Ukraine with $5.5 billion in annual military aid, Forbes Ukraine reported on Monday, citing German Finance Minister Christian Lindner.   

During his first official visit to Kiev since the start of the military conflict, the official revealed that Berlin will bankroll €5 billion ($5.45 billion) per year to the country until at least 2027, the outlet said.   

Sealing the funding program, Ukraine’s Finance Minister Sergey Marchenko and Lindner signed a memorandum of cooperation between Kiev and Berlin, aimed at boosting the Ukrainian budget in the next few years.   

The decision has yet to be approved by the German Parliament, Lindner said, during a joint press conference with Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergey Marchenko.   

Under the agreement, Germany is also expected to provide advisory assistance to Kiev in customs policy, financial-market monitoring, state investment management, and the privatization of state enterprises.   

Berlin will support Kiev “as much as needed,” the politician affirmed, adding that his country has already injected €22 billion ($24 billion) in financial backing into Ukraine, including €12 billion worth of military aid.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist
‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist FEATURE
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive?
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive? FEATURE
‘At the front, you start looking at things differently’: An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine
‘At the front, you start looking at things differently’: An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist
‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist FEATURE
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive?
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive? FEATURE
‘At the front, you start looking at things differently’: An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine
‘At the front, you start looking at things differently’: An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
International demographic shifts
0:00
28:11
Niger coup
0:00
27:31
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies