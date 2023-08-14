icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Aug, 2023 10:53
Putin aide denies Moscow wants ‘weak’ ruble

The Russian currency has fallen to a 16-month low against the dollar and euro
Russian presidential aide Maxim Oreshkin © Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolsky

The value of the Russian ruble has significantly deviated from fundamental levels, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s economic adviser, Maksim Oreshkin, who expects the exchange rate to stabilize in the near future. 

The official stressed that a weak national currency complicates the economy’s structural transformation and has a substantial negative impact on real household earnings.

“It is in the interests of the Russian economy to have a strong ruble,” Oreshkin wrote in an op-ed for TASS news agency. 

Earlier on Monday, the ruble touched its lowest level against the dollar since March 2022, reaching 101 versus the US currency, and 110 against the euro, a 16-month low. 

The presidential adviser pointed to rising inflation and central bank monetary policy as the main drivers of the falling ruble. 

“The central bank has all the tools to normalize the situation in the near future and ensure that lending rates are reduced to sustainable levels,” he said. 

Lending and credit to both households and the corporate sector has become crucial for boosting economic demand, Oreshkin said, adding that corporate and consumer loans have ensured the formation of 12.8 trillion rubles ($128 billion) of additional demand in the economy. 

“These figures significantly exceed the amount of the budget deficit that has amounted to only 1.5 trillion rubles ($15 billion) since the beginning of the year,” he said. 

“On the whole, since the beginning of the year, the public sector has absorbed funds from the economy and had a negative impact on money supply amounting to some 0.9 trillion rubles ($9 billion) as of August 1 of this year.”

