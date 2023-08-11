Germany faces years of gas supply anxiety – storage operators

The country is at risk of severe shortages if winters are cold, an energy association has warned

Germany faces gas shortages in the coming years unless it adds more fuel infrastructure, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing the INES group of gas storage operators.

According to the group, the EU’s largest economy could suffer shortages during the heating season, when storage is traditionally tapped. While stockpiles are currently “developing positively” and are almost 90% full, a cold winter could still pose a threat to German energy security.

“The danger of gas shortages during cold temperatures remains and will continue to accompany us until winter of 2026/2027 unless further infrastructure measures are taken,” INES head Sebastian Bleschke told the news outlet.

According to the group, if the upcoming winter is cold, storage could run dry by the end of January 2024. INES suggested that the surest way to avoid a crisis is to install additional liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals, storage capacity, and pipeline connections.

Germany, which relied on Russia for 40% of its gas demand prior to 2022, was among the hardest hit by the reduction of Russian energy supplies last year. Deliveries were either significantly curtailed or entirely halted after the EU slapped Moscow with sanctions in response to the conflict in Ukraine.

Germany has managed to build up storage thanks to mild winter weather, efforts to reduce consumption, and the construction of LNG terminals. However, warnings persist over a potential new gas crisis as the heating season approaches.

