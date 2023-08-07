icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Aug, 2023 06:49
Russian car sales move up a gear

LADA was the bestselling vehicle domestically in July, according to data
Russian car sales move up a gear
FILE PHOTO - Lada 4x4 Vision on display at a motor show in Moscow. ©  Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Car sales in Russia nearly tripled in July compared to the same period last year, as the domestic automobile industry continues to recover from the impact of Western sanctions, analytical agency Autostat reported on Friday.

Last month, 95,654 new passenger cars were sold in the country, which is 2.7 times more than in July 2022, the agency said, citing data from its partner, consulting company PPK.

The Russian LADA was the top-selling brand, with 27,376 cars sold last month, representing a 163% increase from last year. It was followed by Chinese car brands, which continue to fill the void left by departing Western firms.

Chery, the second most popular brand in Russia, sold 10,735 cars, which represents a 316% jump in sales. Geely came in third, with 8,785 cars and a 278% increase. Haval and Changan were also in Russia’s top five bestselling car brands in July. The sales of Korean brands Kia and Hyundai dropped by about 20%.

A total of 497,230 passenger cars were sold in the first seven months of this year, which is 28.2% more than in the same period of 2022, statistics showed. In June, Autostat also reported a 151% jump in sales year-on-year.

State officials should use Russian-made cars – Putin READ MORE: State officials should use Russian-made cars – Putin

The Russian car industry, which was heavily reliant on foreign investment and equipment, suffered a crisis last year due to the exodus of foreign manufacturers in light of Western sanctions imposed over the Ukraine conflict.

Meanwhile, Chinese automakers have embarked on a major expansion in the Russian market and are expected to reach a 60% share of total sales this year, according to car dealer chain Autodom.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist FEATURE
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE

