icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Aug, 2023 12:19
HomeBusiness News

Russia to complete nuclear power plant in Türkiye next year – minister

The Akkuyu facility is expected to reduce the cost of power generation and result in lower prices for consumers
Russia to complete nuclear power plant in Türkiye next year – minister
A view of Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Türkiye © Getty Images / Anadolu Agency / Contributor

One of Russia’s major energy projects in Türkiye, the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, will become operational next year, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar told the Sabah newspaper on Tuesday. 

The $20-billion project, built in partnership with the Russian state nuclear giant Rosatom, will be the first such plant in Türkiye, and is expected to provide more than 10% of the country’s electricity needs. It should enable Ankara to reduce the cost of power generation and result in lower prices for consumers, according to Bayraktar.

“The generation (of electricity) at the first reactor will begin on October 29, 2024. Other blocks will be put into operation with an interval of one year,” the minister stated.

Bayraktar, who met with Rosatom chief Aleksey Likhachev in Ankara on Tuesday, tweeted later they “assessed the current state of affairs regarding the project to build the Akkuyu NPP, which is to become a next-generation facility for the Turkish energy sector.” 

READ MORE: Türkiye gives timeline for Russian-proposed gas hub

The agreement for constructing and operating the station was signed by the countries in 2010. The plant will have four Russian-designed generation 3+ VVER reactors with a combined capacity of 4,800 MW, and a service life of 60 years. Once commissioned and brought to full capacity, it will produce about 35 billion kWh per year. The project is currently being funded completely by Russia.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Who owns your DNA?
0:00
26:2
Sweden joins NATO
0:00
27:24
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies