Türkiye gives timeline for Russian-proposed gas hub

The major gas project is expected to handle supplies previously directed through the Nord Steam 1 pipeline

A major natural gas hub in Türkiye, proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and backed by his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is expected to start operating as soon as this year, according Ankara’s energy minister.

Fatih Donmez also said the issue had been discussed with several nations, which expressed their readiness to support the Turkish gas hub project, adding that ensuring energy security remained a priority for Türkiye.

“A common opinion has been formed on doubling supplies via TANAP (Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline Project),” the minister said, according to Anadolu news agency, adding that the work was ongoing.

He predicted an increase in gas production over the next few years, contributing to energy security for both Türkiye and Europe.

In January, Donmez said work on the gas hub had begun, and that the country's interest in the project could grow over time.

In October, the Russian head of state proposed the Türkiye-based project, saying Moscow could redirect gas transit from the two Nord Stream pipelines, which were damaged by explosions classified by Kremlin as an act of terrorism. Ankara embraced the plan, saying it would link Russia and Türkiye through Europe.

The hub’s TurkStream pipeline starts on the Russian coast, runs over 930 kilometres under the Black Sea, and comes ashore in the Turkish region of Eastern Thrace. It directly connects the largest gas reserves in Russia to the Turkish gas transportation network, providing reliable energy to Turkey, and southern Europe.

